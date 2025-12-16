Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Fixing the wrong bottleneck wastes time; meaningful growth starts by finding the true constraint.

Repeatedly ask “why” until assumptions break and the real limitation reveals itself.

Growth requires working on the business, not just staying busy inside it.

Small businesses face countless bottlenecks. The challenge is knowing which one to fix first.

I see business owners spend months tweaking the wrong variable while the real problem sits elsewhere, untouched. They change their marketing three times with minimal results, yet still conclude they need better marketing. Meanwhile, the actual bottleneck — maybe a painful signup process or a fundamental product issue — continues limiting their growth.

Start with a process

You can’t just say “there’s a bottleneck in my business” and expect useful answers. Here’s how this plays out in practice.

Take a typical scenario: five people each spend 10 hours on a project — 50 total hours over seven days. You’re charging $1,000. When you calculate costs — salaries plus overhead — you’re making only a $50 profit.

You can’t raise prices because competitors charge similar rates. So how can you make more from this $1,000? Reduce the time or hours required by finding and fixing the real bottleneck.

Where most people get stuck: they assume what takes longest is the bottleneck.

The 5 Whys method

The five whys is a technique from Lean methodology. You ask why something takes as long as it does. You get an answer. Then you ask why that is. Then why again. By the fifth level, you typically reach the root cause. Sometimes it takes more than five. Sometimes there are tangents — on the first level, you list multiple reasons, and then you can dive into each branch.

The technique sounds simple. Where people struggle is when they’ve grown comfortable with how things work. Ask why something takes 50 hours, and you hear: “This has always been that way.”

You need someone willing to challenge everything without being emotionally attached to the current method.

When you’re fixing the wrong problem

Here’s how you know: you change a variable several times, and the outcome barely shifts.

Early in my consulting days, I kept losing deals because I’d forget to follow up with prospects or forget where we left off. I assumed I needed better marketing. Results stayed the same no matter what I tried.

What I actually needed was a system to track customer interactions and remind me when to follow up. That realization led me to build Daylite, which solved an organizational, efficiency and structure problem I was facing in my own small business. Once I had visibility into my process, the bottleneck became obvious.

It’s like changing from one snow tire to another, then wondering why your car is still noisy in summer. You’re solving the wrong problem.

The real issue might be a confusing signup page, something in your sales process, maybe the product itself. You won’t discover this until you zoom out and examine the entire process.

The plateau pattern

At Marketcircle, each plateau — at five people, at ten, at twenty, at fifty — stemmed from the same source: the expertise and depth of knowledge of our team members at that specific moment in time.

At five people, we hit a wall until I found someone with the expertise we lacked. That person unlocked the next stage. What got us to each level wouldn’t get us to the next.

One particular bottleneck: getting stuck in a way of thinking. You become fixated on one problem and keep looking there even when evidence suggests it lies elsewhere.

Breaking free requires outside perspective. One of the most valuable ways to fix bottlenecks is through a peer group of people who know your business (and their own) well enough to help you see a problem differently. But you need to be willing to ask for help.

The on-the-business mindset

When identifying bottlenecks, your mindset needs to be on the business, not in the business.

In the business, you’re doing the work. On the business, you’re asking: How can I be more profitable? What are my options given these competitive pressures?

Most small business owners spend nearly all their time in the business, too busy executing to examine which bottlenecks actually limit their growth.

The owner’s character gets reflected in the business — both positives and negatives. I’ve seen owners who excel at their craft but lack organization. They can’t deliver consistent quality unless they personally handle every project. They become the bottleneck because they haven’t created processes allowing others to achieve the same level of work.

Using constraints as creative fuel

Small business owners often feel overwhelmed when they see multiple areas needing fixes, but lack resources. I remind them that constraints actually fuel creativity.

You already know what your constraints are. Some of them you can’t change. The question becomes: how do you get the outcome you want with what you have? If you need money and can get it, great. But if you can’t, you need to get creative.

Ask someone who’s been in a similar situation what they would do. You’d be surprised how often they’ll offer a solution you never considered. But none of that happens if you’re not willing to ask.

Finding the real bottleneck

It’s tempting to examine your entire business at once. Instead, break it down into specific processes across each function. Ask why repeatedly until you reach the root causes.

From there, you’ll understand what portions of your processes can be automated or removed entirely and what should remain, but in an improved capacity. Watch for signals you’re fixing the wrong problem: when changes produce minimal results, look elsewhere.

And always look through a lens that asks: Does this process improve the lives of our customers or our team members? If not, can it?

Step back from working in the business long enough to work on it. The real bottleneck often becomes visible only when you create space to see it.