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Key Takeaways Leaders often resist disagreement because they conflate criticism of ideas with criticism of self.

Domain-specific confidence unlocks openness. When leaders anchor their confidence in specific areas of expertise, disagreement outside of that area stops feeling threatening.

Psychological safety and deliberate processes — like arguing both sides of an issue or formally assigning someone to find flaws — normalize disagreement so it never feels personal or disloyal.

We have all likely heard the advice that good leaders need to be open to other perspectives. That’s how we address our blind spots for the benefit of the business. The problem is that this well-meaning counsel is the equivalent of saying, “Just relax.” It describes the ideal end state, not how you get there.

The main reason leaders resist disagreement, I believe, is that disagreement registers as threat. Psychological research bears this out, showing people conflate criticism of ideas with criticism of self. In other words, if you challenge my idea, you’re really questioning my competence, my judgment and my place in the room.

As a result, when control feels like it’s slipping, the reflex is to grip harder by shutting down debate and demanding agreement. Often, none of this is explicit, and most leaders would say they welcome pushback. But the dynamic is the same, and we have to be aware of the subtle ways we can filter feedback to confirm what we’ve already decided.

So what actually makes openness possible?

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Domain-specific confidence

The answer isn’t “be more confident.” If your confidence isn’t anchored in anything specific — just a general sense that you’re competent — it has no foundation.

What actually works is domain-specific confidence. Psychologist Albert Bandura’s research on self-efficacy found that capability beliefs tied to specific domains predict performance better than generalized self-assurance. It means knowing what you’re genuinely good at, and being honest about what you’re not.

For leaders, this reframes the whole question of control. If my authority rests on being right about everything, every disagreement is a threat. But if my authority is domain-specific, disagreement outside that area is just someone else’s lane. I can let it go because my identity is secure.

How Microsoft embraced disagreement

This is different from humility as a personality trait. Research on intellectual humility shows it’s less about being modest and more about accurate self-assessment — being willing to revise your views when evidence warrants.

Satya Nadella‘s reign at Microsoft is a classic example of this self-awareness. When he took over in 2014, the company was known for a culture where being right mattered more than learning. Back then, leaders defended their turf and admitting uncertainty was seen as weakness.

So Nadella began shifting Microsoft from a “know-it-all” culture to a “learn-it-all” culture. What made it possible was Nadella’s clarity that his expertise was product vision and long-term direction; everything else, he was willing to defer.

Microsoft’s market cap roughly tripled in Nadella’s first five years as it became a serious player in cloud computing, largely by listening to what customers and engineers had been telling leaders all along.

Operationalizing constructive disagreement

While self-awareness is essential, allowing for disagreement also needs structural support, the kind of processes that make dissent routine rather than confrontational.

One approach is what researchers call “constructive controversy“: argue a position, then reverse and argue the other side sincerely before reaching a conclusion. The method has been studied for decades, and researchers repeatedly observed that at first, participants would defend their corner aggressively.

But after the role reversal, people often stopped mid-argument and said some version of: “I didn’t realize how strong the other side’s case actually is.”

The purpose of the exercise was to separate people’s identities from the ideas they were debating. Another way of doing this is simply assigning the role of finding flaws in a proposal. If someone is just doing their job, it can hardly be personal.

None of this works, though, without psychological safety — the term for environments where people can speak up without fear of humiliation or punishment. The company that is free to disagree is often not just the safest, but also the healthiest.

A cautionary tale

The cost of getting this wrong is well documented and potentially catastrophic. Boeing’s safety failures have been linked to a culture where warnings didn’t travel upward because disagreement was treated as disloyalty.

Consequently, while safety concerns at Boeing had surfaced repeatedly after the 2018-19 737 MAX crashes, it took the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 emergency — a fuselage panel blowout in January 2024 — to force change. Only FAA directives and a congressional expert panel started the process of safety and cultural reform.

Obviously, this reads as an extreme case, but disagreement as disloyalty poses a risk at any scale.

The leader who needs to be right about everything ends up controlling nothing, because the information that would help them adapt either never arrives or is ignored. The leader who knows their lane and builds a structure where others can speak freely is the one who actually stays in control.

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