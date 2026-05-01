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Key Takeaways Lower capital requirements will open day trading to a much broader audience.

Increased participation could boost liquidity and volatility, especially in lower-priced stocks.

Education and simulation remain critical before risking real capital in fast-moving markets.

The world of day trading changes minute by minute but then again, some aspects of day trading have stayed the same for decades.

The big news: In case you missed it, day traders soon will be able to trade with as little as $2,000 in a U.S. account, down from $25,000. Now for some background:

The existing rule was called the “Pattern Day Trader Rule” or “PDT Rule”, and it was old. How old? It came out six years before the first iPhone was available. In those days, we accessed the internet using those weird-sounding dial-up modems. Old.

A “round trip” is when you buy and sell the same stock on the same day. The PDT Rule had lots of details, but the bottom line was you had a choice: You could only make three or fewer round-trip flights in five business days. If you had four or more, you were considered a day trader, subject to the PDT Rule. Among other requirements, that meant you needed to maintain $25,000 in your account at all times.

I remember sweating bullets when I started out and got near that $25,000 level because it was a lot of money. If I dropped below it, my trading was restricted.

For decades, the only way to day trade without these restrictions was to open a non-U.S. account. Those accounts are fine, but everything being equal, I’d prefer to have all the protections of U.S.-based brokerage accounts.

Even so, I’ve used international accounts for a long time. Years ago, some people said, “Ross, I bet you couldn’t make money in today’s market!” To see if they were right, I opened an international account with $583. That investment is now worth more than $15 million, so yeah, international accounts can work.

New rule details

Back to the new PDT Rule. Some things never change: It’s still a long, complex, 33-page document with lots of technical stuff like “Intraday margin level reducing transactions” and “FINRA Rule 4210(d)(2)(C)(iii)”. I’m not an attorney, but here’s my takeaway:

You can now day trade in an account with a minimum size of $2,000.

There is no restriction on round-trip tickets, though brokers still will enforce their own risk-management rules in accounts.

If you want to buy stocks with leverage, broker-dealers will vary in the amount of leverage they allow, from 1x to 4x your cash assets.

The accounts will have the benefit of compliance with U.S. regulations and U.S. deposit insurance.

This rule will go into effect in June 2026. Broker-dealers will have up to 18 months to configure their systems to accommodate the new rules. However, some of them have already told me they’re ready today for when investors will be able to open accounts under the new rules. They are eager to bring those assets back to the U.S.

These changes have three implications for the day-trading profession.

It will allow a lot of people to trade who previously were shut out, due to the $25,000 minimum account requirement. This rule should result in a substantial influx of people trying their hand at day trading. Higher volume will bring additional liquidity and volatility to the markets, especially for stocks with share prices of a few dollars. I don’t expect stocks like Tesla to be affected. If you’ve been on the sidelines and have thought about learning to day trade, but the PDT Rule made it impractical, now’s your chance.

By the way, I do NOT recommend that you jump in and start to trade. Instead, you should find a day-trading instruction system you like, and do your jumping into that. Once you learn the basics, the only thing you should then jump into is a simulator. Get familiar with day-trading concepts and the ebb and flow of how stocks move before you invest a dollar of real money.

Investors in crypto, Forex and futures markets never had their version of the PDT Rule to contend with. Now, as they say, the playing field has been leveled for stock day traders, and it’s about time. Day trading is a great profession, and I look forward to the enthusiasm and additional activity that a new batch of trained traders will bring.