Why Your Brand Needs to Start Using Real Photos, Not Generic Imagery

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Key Takeaways Custom visual content builds trust faster by showing real people, products and operations.

Original photos and videos outperform stock by improving engagement across web and social platforms.

A professional photo or video shoot can provide high-quality, custom visual assets essential for effective marketing. Whether you are a small business or a large corporation, you can benefit from photos and videos that help build trust, enhance your website’s visual experience, drive social media engagement and create impactful print media campaigns that stand out from competitors relying on generic stock imagery.

Photo and video content dominate how consumers interact with businesses today. Consumers often scroll past walls of text but routinely pause for compelling images and video clips. Investing in a photo or video shoot allows a company to control its narrative, showcase its actual team or products and establish a distinct brand identity.

Relying on stock photography often leads to a generic brand presence. When multiple companies use the same widely available images, it dilutes brand recognition and often fails to reflect a company’s true mission or message. Custom photography and videography solve this problem by providing authentic content that belongs exclusively to your business.

This article explores the specific reasons to recommend a photo or video shoot for marketing purposes. You will learn how custom content directly improves web design, social media performance and print media campaigns, equipping you to maximize your next marketing budget.

Custom photos and videos are recommended for marketing because they provide an authentic representation of a company’s brand. There are many ways your own photos and videos can help attract new customers while also engaging existing ones.

When potential customers see actual employees, real products and genuine behind-the-scenes operations, they are more likely to become interested.

Here are a few ways that custom photos and videos can enhance your design experience.

Website design

Web designers use professional photos and videos when developing a website. Background images, product galleries, bios and before-and-after visuals all help enhance the user experience. When a website features authentic imagery rather than staged stock photos, visitors tend to spend more time engaging with it. Additionally, custom videos embedded on landing pages can offer tutorials, staff introductions, facility tours and more. Search engines also favor websites that keep users engaged, meaning original multimedia can positively impact your search engine rankings.

Social media

Professional photos and videos boost social media engagement by interrupting users’ scrolling patterns with high-quality, relevant content. Social media algorithms heavily prioritize video content and original imagery, rewarding these posts with higher organic reach.

Brands utilize visual assets from a dedicated shoot to populate their content calendars across platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. A single video shoot can be repurposed into dozens of short-form reels, stories and feed posts. Original photos perform significantly better than stock images on social media because they showcase the real personality of the brand. This authenticity encourages followers to like, comment and share content, ultimately expanding the brand’s visibility to new audiences.

Print media

High-quality photos are essential for print media because physical marketing materials require large image sizes and high resolution that standard smartphone cameras or basic stock photos may not provide. Print assets like brochures, billboards, business cards and magazine advertisements demand crisp, clear imagery to maintain a professional appearance.

During a professional photo shoot, photographers use high-end cameras and lighting equipment to capture images at the required 300 DPI (dots per inch) standard for print. If a company attempts to use low-resolution images for a printed banner or flyer, the result may appear pixelated and unprofessional, which can harm the brand’s reputation. Custom photography ensures that every printed asset aligns perfectly with the company’s color palette, lighting style and overall brand guidelines.

Securing a library of custom photography and videography is a strategic investment in your company’s long-term marketing success. The photos and videos captured during a single professional shoot can serve as the foundation for your website redesigns, social media campaigns and print collateral for years to come.

To get started, define the primary goals of your upcoming marketing campaigns. Create a detailed shot list outlining the specific products, team members or locations you need to capture. Finally, partner with a professional photography and videography agency that understands your industry and can translate your brand values into compelling visual media.