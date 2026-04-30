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Key Takeaways The era of the “perfect” brand is ending. People want rawness and authenticity — they want to see the person or people behind the business.

“Low-effort” marketing is the secret weapon for modern growth, so put down the professional lighting kit, pick up your phone and start showing the world the messy, honest and exciting reality of your business.

Stop spending thousands of dollars on professional camera crews. You might think a big budget makes your brand look better. Actually, it might be hurting your sales. For a long time, entrepreneurs believed that “high-gloss” was the only way to go. They wanted every photo to be perfect. They wanted every video to look like a movie. But today, that perfection is killing your click-through rate.

Consumers are very tired of being sold to. They see hundreds of ads every single day, and most of these ads look the same. They have bright lights, perfect models and loud music. Because of this, our brains have learned to ignore them. We call this “banner blindness.” If it looks like a professional ad, we scroll past it instantly.

“Low-effort” marketing is the solution. This does not mean you should be lazy — it means you should make your content look like it came from a real person.

The problem with high-gloss perfection

High-gloss marketing feels like a wall. It is very pretty, but it is not relatable. When a small business tries to look like a giant corporation, it loses its soul. Gen Z and millennial shoppers, especially, value “vibe” over “perfection.”

Here is why perfect ads are failing:

They feel fake: If a photo is too sharp, people think it is AI-generated or heavily photoshopped.

If a photo is too sharp, people think it is AI-generated or heavily photoshopped. They lack urgency: A professional commercial takes months to make. A quick phone video feels like it is happening right now.

A professional commercial takes months to make. A quick phone video feels like it is happening right now. They are expensive: You spend a lot of money for a lower return on investment.

You spend a lot of money for a lower return on investment. They look like content, not connection: People go to social media to talk to friends, not to see billboards.

Why ‘ugly’ content works

Low-effort marketing is winning because it feels honest. Think about a shaky video of a restaurant kitchen. It is not perfect. The lighting is quite bad. But you can see the steam coming off the food. You can hear the chefs talking. This feels much more appetizing than a staged photo of a burger.

When content is “lo-fi,” it blends into the user’s feed. It looks like a post from a cousin or a friend. Because it does not trigger the “this is an ad” alarm in our brains, we stop and look. This leads to higher engagement and more clicks.

The strategy behind the mess

You have to be smart about this. Low effort is actually a very specific style. You are choosing to show the “behind the scenes.” You are choosing to show the flaws.

However, your business operations should not be messy. You can have a “lo-fi” front end, but you need a high-tech back end. For example, a local shop might post a grainy video of their new stock on Instagram, but they still rely on inventory management software to keep their sales and inventory organised. The marketing looks casual, but the transaction is professional. This balance is very important for building trust.

How to start using low-effort marketing

If you want to try this, you have to let go of your ego. You have to be okay with things looking a bit “unpolished.”

Use your smartphone: Stop using DSLR cameras for social media. The vertical video from a phone feels more authentic.

Stop using DSLR cameras for social media. The vertical video from a phone feels more authentic. Talk directly to the camera: Do not use a script. Just talk like you are explaining your product to a friend.

Do not use a script. Just talk like you are explaining your product to a friend. Show the mistakes: If you drop something or stumble on a word, keep it in the video. It makes you look human.

If you drop something or stumble on a word, keep it in the video. It makes you look human. Use “in-app” tools: Use the basic fonts and stickers provided by TikTok or Instagram. They look native to the platform.

Use the basic fonts and stickers provided by TikTok or Instagram. They look native to the platform. Post more often: Because the effort is lower, you can post three times a day instead of once a week.

The psychology of the click

When a user sees a “perfect” ad, they feel like they are being talked at. When they see a low-effort post, they feel like they are being talked to. This is a very big difference.

People click on things that spark curiosity or emotion. A high-gloss ad tells you exactly what to think. A raw video leaves room for questions. It invites the user to comment or click to learn more. This is how you win in a crowded market.

The cost advantage

As an entrepreneur, your time and money are limited. High-gloss marketing is a huge drain on both. By switching to a low-effort style, you save a lot of money. You can use that money to improve your product or your customer service instead.

Also, low-effort content is very easy to test. You can make five different videos in one hour. You can see which one gets the most clicks. If one fails, it does not matter because you only spent 10 minutes on it. This allows you to learn what your customers actually like very quickly.

Conclusion

The era of the “perfect” brand is ending. People want reality. They want to see the person behind the business. They want to see the “real” version of what they are buying.

Low-effort marketing is the secret weapon for modern growth. It builds trust because it does not try to hide anything. It increases clicks because it feels like a genuine recommendation. So, put down the professional lighting kit. Pick up your phone. Start showing the world the messy, honest and exciting reality of your business. Good luck!