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Key Takeaways Talking to an executive coach can make you feel vulnerable, which is why many business leaders are hesitant to even try.

Once you understand what executive coaching is (and what it isn’t), you can speak with other leaders who have hired a coach to get a better feel.

Then, you will have a better idea of how to choose the right coach for yourself, and maybe even just start with a workshop or leadership retreat.

More than 70% of organizations offer leadership coaching, yet many professionals remain hesitant about the process. Whether you were assigned an executive coach by your organization or are considering hiring one on your own, it’s completely normal to feel apprehensive. Speaking with someone new about your career, leadership and challenges can make you feel incredibly vulnerable, especially if you’ve never partnered with a coach before. Let’s explore four considerations that can be helpful if you’re feeling uncertain about the idea of working with an executive coach.

1. Understand what executive coaching is, and what it isn’t

Much of the hesitation around coaching stems from a misunderstanding of what the process actually involves. That’s human. When something feels ambiguous, our brains fill in the gaps with scary possibilities.

Many professionals mistakenly assume they’ll spend sessions divulging their biggest secrets, unpacking trauma or receiving unsolicited advice. If that were the reality, discomfort would make perfect sense.

As I’ve explained previously, executive coaching isn’t therapy. You won’t be unpacking childhood trauma, analyzing your relationship with your parents, or receiving unsolicited advice. Your coach is not your therapist. They’re also not your mentor or consultant. A trained coach shouldn’t be giving you unsolicited advice, or really any advice at all. It’s a confidential space where you can bring your biggest leadership challenges and opportunities, weigh your options, strengthen your decision-making and develop an intentional plan forward.

In fact, the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the global authority on coaching, defines professional coaching as, “a transformative journey where you discover your true potential… At its heart, coaching is about exploration… Through powerful questioning and insightful dialogue, coaches support you in discovering your own solutions, whether for life decisions, career shifts or business challenges.”

Coaching isn’t about unpacking your family history or someone telling you what to do. It’s about empowering you to show up as your most authentic self.

2. Speak with leaders who have worked with a coach

While it’s helpful to understand the framework of executive coaching, speaking with other leaders who have successfully engaged a coach can help even more. Ask these individuals how they found their coach, what they brought to the sessions, what surprised them and how they measured impact.

Many of my clients have never worked with an executive coach before. The idea of divulging their biggest workplace struggles, weaknesses and fears can feel intimidating, especially in an early session. I regularly encourage prospective clients to speak with former clients so they can better understand the process and determine whether it’s a fit. These conversations can normalize the experience and increase psychological safety before you even begin working with your coach.

3. Be intentional about choosing the right executive coach

Apprehension often decreases when you realize you have agency in the process. As you research and speak with potential coaches, you will likely notice your anxiety start to settle. Chemistry calls are designed for this exact purpose.

A few years ago, I hired a coach to support me through a major challenge I was facing. I was very nervous about the process as I value discernment and didn’t want to hand my growth over to just anyone. However, I quickly felt relieved and ready to invest once I identified the right coach. He had worked with many people in similar situations and confidently and directly answered my laundry list of questions during the chemistry call.

Consider what’s important to you in searching out an executive coach. Then, develop questions to vet potential service providers. Do you want someone with specific training or credentials? How about a specific coaching methodology? Is it important that they possess experience working with leaders in industries or situations like yours? What kind of style resonates most with you? The right coach will empower you, not pressure you.

4. Start small

You don’t have to jump into a six- or 12-month coaching engagement tomorrow. If the idea of executive coaching feels too big, break it down. Dip your toe in. You might begin with a workshop, a leadership retreat or even a smaller coaching package, if the coach offers one.

You can also schedule consultations with multiple coaches, and you are not obligated to move forward with any of them. Candidly, having several conversations can relieve anxiety and provide clarity about what you do and don’t want from both the coach and the process.

Sometimes the anxiety isn’t about coaching itself. It might be about opening up, meeting someone new or navigating change. Starting small allows you to experiment with something different without feeling locked into something long-term.

Clarifying what executive coaching is truly about, speaking with leaders who have successfully engaged in the process and thoughtfully choosing the right partner can make the experience far less intimidating. You might consider starting small rather than diving in headfirst, giving yourself space to acclimate and build trust along the way. You’ve got this!