You Can Now Book Hotels On Uber: ‘We Want to Become the One App for Everything,’ Says the CEO

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Uber can already order you a car, deliver your dinner and find you a parking spot. Now it wants to book your hotel room.

The ride-hailing giant announced this week that it’s partnering with Expedia to add hotel bookings directly to its app. U.S. users can now search and book from more than 700,000 hotels worldwide. The partnership comes with an executive connection: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi ran Expedia from 2005 to 2017 before joining Uber.

“We want to become the one app for everything,” Khosrowshahi told The New York Times. The strategy: capture more consumer spending by integrating rides, food and now travel into a single platform. Uber One members get at least 20% discounts on select hotels and earn 10% back in Uber Credits on bookings. The company is also rolling out AI-powered voice booking and unified search. Uber One has grown to 46 million users, up 55% year-over-year.