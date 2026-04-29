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Key Takeaways Passive income doesn’t necessarily mean it takes no effort — there’s no such thing as a business that generates money on its own without some kind of investment up front.

A majority of Americans rely on a secondary income, so it makes sense why passive income is so popular. But before you try to dive in, you need a realistic understanding of what it actually means.

Everyone has heard the phrase “make money while you sleep.” It sounds dreamy, almost too good to be true. And honestly? In many cases, the way it’s sold online is too good to be true. But the concept itself is completely real. Passive income, when built correctly, is one of the most powerful tools an entrepreneur can have. The keyword there is “built.” Nothing truly generates money on its own without some kind of upfront investment, whether that is your time, your capital or both.

So let’s cut through the noise and talk about what passive income actually looks like in 2026, what options are worth your serious attention and what questions you should be asking before you put a single dollar anywhere.

What is passive income, really?

Passive income is money you earn without actively trading your time for it on a daily basis. The IRS defines it as income that requires minimal effort to obtain, typically from a business in which you do not materially participate, or from investments generating returns on their own.

That definition matters because it shapes how you think about building it. Right now, 53% of Americans have at least one source of passive income, according to a report from First National Bank of Omaha. And yet, among those households that do earn passive income, the median annual amount sits at just $4,200 a year. That is about $350 a month. Helpful, but certainly not life-changing.

The entrepreneurs who are actually winning at this game are not settling for one small stream. They are building systems, buying assets and in some cases, buying entire businesses designed to run without them.

Why so many people are chasing this right now

It is not hard to understand why passive income is having a moment. A 2026 survey found that 72% of Americans rely on some form of secondary income, with the share of employees holding more than one job peaking at 5.7% in late 2025, the highest level in the new millennium.

The financial pressure is real. The average worker’s pay rose 18% from 2020 to 2024, according to the same report, while inflation rose 21% over the same period, meaning most workers have less purchasing power now than they did five years ago. People are not chasing passive income as a luxury anymore. For a lot of families, it is a necessity.

Over 28% of Americans reported having at least one passive income stream in 2026, up from just 16% five years prior. That jump tells you everything. The mindset is shifting, and it is shifting fast.

The big categories worth knowing

Before you pick a vehicle, you need to understand your options. Here is a realistic breakdown of what is actually working right now.

Dividend stocks and index funds

This is the entry point for most investors. Buy shares of companies or funds that pay regular dividends, and let the compounding work over time. Over the past 50 years, the S&P 500’s average annual return has been around 10%. It is not flashy, but it is reliable. The downside is that you need meaningful capital for dividends to move the needle in your day-to-day life.

Real estate

Rental properties are the classic passive income play, and for good reason. Nearly 40% of homeowners are currently considering renting out part of their homes, and short-term rentals have become a particularly strong model for investors who want flexibility and better returns than traditional long-term leases. The catch is that real estate requires active management unless you hire a property manager, which cuts into your margin.

Franchises and semi-absentee business ownership

This is where it gets interesting for serious investors. Franchises are attractive because you are buying into a proven system rather than building one from scratch. Certain franchise models are specifically designed for absentee owners, enabling them to operate efficiently with minimal direct oversight.

But here is the honest truth that a lot of franchise salespeople will not lead with. Passive franchise ownership should be viewed as a potential long-term outcome, not a guaranteed starting point, and management quality is the single most important factor in determining whether it is sustainable. You’ll likely spend actual time and energy in year one getting the operation off the ground. After that, with the right manager in place, you can genuinely step back.

The best passive franchise models feature simple, scalable operations, low dependency on the owner’s personal expertise and strong franchisor support for supply chain, training and marketing. Semi-absentee models, where owners typically spend five to 10 hours a week reviewing finances and performance, are increasingly popular among entrepreneurs who want ownership without being chained to a location.

Buying an existing business

This option does not get nearly enough attention. If you’re interested in entrepreneurship but want a hands-off approach, then buying a share in a local business can be a path to largely passive income. Whether it is a small cafe, laundromat or local agency, once purchased, you earn from the profits without being involved in everyday management.

The key here is due diligence. You need to understand the financials, the market and whether the business can truly run without you or the previous owner. That last part is where a lot of acquisitions go sideways.

What separates the average from the real earners

Here is the uncomfortable reality. Most people who earn passive income earn a small supplement. The entrepreneurs who are actually replacing or exceeding their active income with passive streams share a few things in common.

First, they invest in assets that have management infrastructure built in. They are not relying on themselves to show up every day. They are relying on systems and people.

Second, they pick models with recurring demand. The best passive income investments are built around businesses with recession-resistant demand, high brand recognition and operational simplicity that does not require the owner’s personal skills or presence to function.

Third, they are patient with capital. Passive ownership typically involves higher upfront costs, including management salaries, recruiting and oversight tools, and ROI is often slower compared to owner-operated models. The investors who succeed bring patience, proper capital reserves and a long-term perspective!

The mindset shift that changes everything

The biggest mistake most people make when pursuing passive income is thinking too small or expecting too fast. You are not looking for a shortcut. You’re building an asset and assets take time to mature.

Building sustainable passive income is about smart planning, not luck. The approach that works is starting with your strengths, mastering one or two income streams before adding more and growing step by step rather than chasing every opportunity at once.

Pick a vehicle that fits your capital, your risk tolerance and how hands-on you realistically want to be. Then go deep on it instead of spreading yourself thin.

Where ecommerce fits into this picture

No conversation about passive income in 2026 is complete without talking about ecommerce, and specifically, the managed or automated ecommerce model. It has quietly become one of the most compelling passive income vehicles available to individual investors, precisely because it combines the scalability of digital business with the management infrastructure of a franchise.

Unlike a traditional brick-and-mortar investment, an automated ecommerce store operates around the clock with no physical location costs, no lease and no foot traffic dependency. When the systems are built correctly, including automated inventory, order fulfillment, customer service and marketing, the business generates revenue independent of your daily involvement.

Companies like Elite Automation have built their entire model around this concept, helping investors and busy professionals own ecommerce businesses without running them day to day. It is the managed asset model applied to online retail, and for entrepreneurs who want real ownership without the daily grind, it is worth a serious look.

The goal was never to work forever. It was to build something that works for you. That is what passive income (or at least largely passive income), done right, actually looks like.