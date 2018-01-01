Kris Frieswick

How Kevin Hart Went From Being a Comedian to the Guy Who Owns Comedy
He's one of America's most famous funnymen, but here's what most people don't see: Kevin Hart is often in his office, running a far more ambitious comedy machine.
How Small Startups Can Profit From Competitor's Woes
With the right mix of speed, timing and guts, smart founders can profit hugely from their much, much, much larger rivals' misfortune.
More Women Are Entering Franchising -- and It's Changing the Industry

Women are buying franchises at a rate far faster than men. Now the industry is asking itself: Why?
