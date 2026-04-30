Marc Benioff of Salesforce Says ‘We’re Hiring 1,000 New Grads’ — Just Months After Laying Off 1,000 Employees

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There’s nothing to see here. Salesforce has laid off employees twice in the past year — around 1,000 in February 2025 and fewer than 1,000 in early February 2026. Now CEO Marc Benioff says he wants to hire 1,000 new grads to prove AI isn’t killing entry-level jobs.

Benioff took to X to announce that Salesforce is hiring 1,000 new graduates and interns to work on AI projects, including Agentforce and Headless 360.

I’m locked on, @DavidSacks! We’re hiring 1,000 new grads & interns right now to ride the AI exponential. You are right they said AI would kill entry-level jobs. Meanwhile these grads & interns are building it — powering Agentforce & Headless360 at Salesforce. 🚀 New grads: Drop… https://t.co/La6iTWGFYT — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) April 25, 2026

The move came after a Wall Street Journal article showed college graduate hiring is up 5.6% this year, despite warnings that AI could cut up to 50% of entry-level jobs. Benioff has been bullish on AI for months, writing that AI is making Salesforce more valuable, not destroying it

But the timing sparked debate. Some called it a classic fire-and-rehire tactic. You cut seasoned talent in favor of cheaper new graduates. Others praised the move, saying companies have a duty to provide opportunities for graduates in the AI-driven job market.