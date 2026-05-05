Olympic Gold Meets Startup Grit — Leadership Lessons From Volleyball Legend Kerri Walsh Jennings and Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz
Three-Time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz on originality, resilience and leading through uncertainty.
The Entrepreneur Playbook unites athlete entrepreneurs with titans of business to swap stories and share practical takeaways. In this episode, three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings — now building a Major League Volleyball franchise in Northern California along with p1440 and Hero Beach Volley — sits down with Eventbrite co-founder and CEO Julia Hartz to talk about thinking and building with confidence.
Dare to Be Original
When Walsh Jennings asks Hartz where she’d start, the answer is direct: “Be original. So often, we are all trying to be someone else. You want to create specific, unique, and memorable inroads for people who love this sport.” Uncharted territory, Hartz adds, is an advantage: “No one has succeeded in doing this yet, and that’s actually a virtue.”
Turning Crisis Into a Clean Slate
Hartz recalls March 2020, when Eventbrite’s CFO texted: “It’s here.” The company was processing more refunds than revenue. Rather than panic, Hartz gathered her team and asked one question: “Knowing what we know about this business, what would we do if we could do it all over again?” By the meeting’s end, they had a one-page plan. “Let’s go build that company.”
The Power of Enthusiastic Endurance
Asked what she can do that most people can’t, Walsh Jennings answers simply: “Endure.” Together, they coin the term “enthusiastic endurance” — what Hartz calls the thing “every business leader is actually seeking.” Walsh Jennings admits feeling insecure transitioning to business, but Hartz reassures her: “You don’t need to be strategic. For 20 years, I have tried to build systems to be more strategic, and every single time I have failed.”
Watch the full conversation in the episode above for more on leading through uncertainty and why the best strategies start with being yourself.