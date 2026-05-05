Chicken or the Egg? Why We Need to Rethink Data and Funding in Startups

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During the early days of COVID-19, companies like Moderna and Pfizer demonstrated the

speed and scale at which biopharma can transform healthcare. But this wasn’t an anomaly.

Despite ongoing societal disruption and a shifting geopolitical landscape, the biopharma industry continues to innovate, reshaping how we approach disease and improving the quality of life.

One of the biggest challenges these companies face, however, is securing funding. Traditional

models require founders to raise capital from multiple sources, making a strong pitch essential, but the true linchpin of any startup is the data and evidence behind the idea.

A compelling pitch paired with robust data creates a narrative that resonates with investors, demonstrating not just vision but measurable potential. The paradox is that generating this evidence often requires funding in the first place.

This creates a critical early-stage challenge: startups must secure capital before they have sufficient data to fully validate their ideas. To overcome this, founders need to strike a careful balance of building a credible narrative that highlights potential while reducing uncertainty for investors.

Ultimately, success at this stage depends on aligning storytelling, evidence and trust

to establish the foundation for long-term growth.

The fallacy of perfect information

No matter the industry, every start-up will eventually have to prove its viability. Without compelling information, a great idea is just a great idea, and it becomes virtually impossible to attract the attention of investors.

Going further, if one were to think about creating a healthcare company and leveraging data to build an initial idea, the data then becomes key. Public databases of information can help reduce some initial costs, but obtaining the cost of proprietary information can be a hurdle too significant for many to overcome.

Depending on the exact focus and niche, one can build an initial POC (Proof of Concept) model that may be able to tell a story to the potential investors. The challenge is that no matter how hard one tries and how much time and effort a founder puts into generating an initial POC, there is never enough data or enough evidence in the beginning to start fundraising. It is true for a traditional biotech, and it is also true if one were to think about an AI-based healthcare company.

The pursuit of perfect information is one of the biggest traps in the funding process. It’s easy to believe that if you just had more data, a more complete market analysis, a few more pilot results or another six months of user feedback, the funding would naturally follow. However, this belief assumes that there is a point at which “enough” data can eliminate risk, and that investors are waiting for a threshold to be reached.

In reality, no amount of information can fully predict market behavior or operational execution. Decision-makers operate in uncertainty. The goal isn’t to remove all doubt. It’s to reduce it just enough to make a compelling case. Waiting for perfect data would mean waiting forever. What matters more is how well you frame the story your existing data tells, and whether that story is strong enough to move capital.

The importance of a compelling narrative

With traditional methods of generating supporting evidence often being costly, building a strong, compelling narrative around your idea becomes even more critical. Engaging industry experts can provide a deeper understanding of the space and the everyday issues and factors that contribute to a company’s success. Through this process, start-ups can begin to establish a reputation with the key players while simultaneously conducting research and identifying pain points, thereby creating a more compelling story for investors.

Equally important is the narrative that binds these elements together. For early-stage ventures, where data is often limited and outcomes remain speculative, the story you tell becomes a strategic asset. A compelling narrative does more than present an opportunity. It conveys insight, purpose and a sense of inevitability.

It allows investors to understand not just what you are building, but why it must exist and why you are the one to create it. In a crowded field, where every founder claims to be innovative and every pitch includes a market slide, it is often the strength and coherence of the story that cuts through. A well-articulated vision, rooted in truth and delivered with clarity, can open doors that numbers alone cannot.

It also serves one fundamental goal of any start-up, and that is to iterate on the initial idea. If one sits in their cubicle, office or in their garage thinking they have the greatest start-up idea without ever talking to potential investors or collaborators, one would surely miss the opportunity to get feedback and tweak their initial idea.

Trust as a foundation of growth

Follow-on investment is also a critical and often underappreciated part of building a durable financial strategy. Early-stage founders tend to focus narrowly on closing the current round, without fully considering how that capital stack will evolve. The lead investor you secure at the outset sets the tone for everything that follows.

Their participation serves as a signal to the broader market, often attracting interest from other investors who may be less willing to take the initial risk but are eager to follow. In future fundraising rounds, having engaged, confident insiders willing to reinvest can dramatically reduce friction, compress timelines and enhance negotiating leverage. This is why the quality of your investors matters as much as the capital they provide. While it may be tempting to prioritize firm reputation or valuation, founders should consider whether their investors actually understand what they are building.

The most effective early-stage investors look beyond technical milestones or market sizing. They invest in the depth of the team, the clarity of the mission and the founder’s ability to navigate complexity over time. What sustains momentum is the presence of partners aligned with the long-term vision and willing to believe when the path forward is unclear. Investors who are only interested in the product or the numbers will inevitably disengage when conditions shift.

Reputation over raw data

Not all startups have the exact origins, but they share a few things in common. Setbacks, market changes and unexpected obstacles. But pivoting, learning and adapting are all skills successful founders share. While the steps to validating an idea remain nebulous, founders can do their best to create the best conditions for their ideas to be received by those who are interested. Being in the right place at the right time is more of a science than most expect. By tuning in to your industry and listening carefully, you can begin to understand who and what truly drives business.

By shifting emphasis from data and funding to building a team that truly believes in your idea, you can start cultivating your vision and company. Parameters such as data and funding can bottleneck creativity and hope. Founders who view their market journey as one of exploration and innovation, rather than a series of setbacks, ultimately succeed.