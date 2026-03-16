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Key Takeaways When used strategically, even seemingly ordinary assets can lead to extraordinary growth.

Your experience and constraints often contain your strongest entrepreneurial advantage.

Cross-disciplinary skills create innovation opportunities competitors struggle to replicate.

It’s not a secret that 9 out of 10 startups fail because founders don’t realize they already have an advantage. Many assume it has to be something “big”: connections in Silicon Valley, a million-dollar seed fund or a groundbreaking patent.

In reality, a competitive edge hides in seemingly ordinary factors — industry experience, professional connections, niche skills and even past failures.

Mature founders show a 30% success rate compared to 18% for first-timers because they’ve already gained a strong reputation with investors, learned common pitfalls and built a network that speeds up hiring and collaborations.

Even if you’re new to entrepreneurship, you can uncover your unfair advantage by focusing on what you already have.

The five principles below show how to find an edge competitors can’t easily replicate; without recognizing your assets, you’re at a disadvantage before your launch even begins.

1. Zoom in on your background

Around 42% of startups fail because there’s no market need. On the other hand, founders who have personally experienced the problem their product solves naturally validate demand. Investors increasingly look for “founder/market fit,” and your journey is the data no money can buy. Personal experience gives you key advantages, from a deep understanding of pain points to an authentic presence on the market.

Start by listing the problems that frustrate you daily. For each one, ask yourself: “Could I work on this for ten years?” Then identify the moment you first encountered the problem, as it often forms the foundation of your story.

Partake Foods founder, Denise Woodard, spent 10+ years at Coca-Cola as Director of National Sales. When her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies, she couldn’t find safe, tasty snacks, so she created them.

Her Coca-Cola experience gave her a playbook for working with retailers, managing the supply chain, and scaling distribution — skills most first-time founders don’t have.

2. View limited resources as an advantage

Nearly 25–30% of bootstrapped startups become profitable early, compared to 5–10% of VC-funded ones. Bootstrapped companies are also more resilient in crises, with 35% fewer layoffs during downturns.

Constraints spark creativity. When you don’t have a budget for advertising, you’re forced to invent new ways to market; when you don’t have a team, you gain a deeper understanding of every process. To turn your limitations into an advantage, start by identifying your current constraints.

For each one, ask yourself: “What creative solution does this make possible?” Make sure to focus on unit economics rather than general growth.

Ben Francis started Gymshark at 19 with approximately £1,300 for a sewing machine and printer, working from his parents’ garage while delivering pizzas. No advertising budget led him to pioneer micro-influencer marketing.

Gymshark achieved unicorn status (£1.45B) in 2020 without external funding — the first UK DTC brand to do so while bootstrapped.

3. Develop hard-to-copy skills

Cross-disciplinary companies are 30% more likely to launch successful innovations. A T-shaped profile, highly sought by executives, combines deep expertise in one area with a broad understanding in others: it’s a programmer who’s also a designer or an engineer who’s also a marketer. Your unfair advantage often lies at the intersection of skills in the same way.

Map your own T-profile: identify your area of expertise and the skills that form the base. Next, pinpoint two to three related areas you could quickly learn and focus on problems that sit at the intersection of these skills.

Shopify’s founder, Tobi Lütke, was a Ruby on Rails contributor selling snowboards online. Frustrated with existing e-commerce platforms, he built one himself. His T-shaped profile in programming, retail and product design helped him create a platform attuned to independent sellers.

4. Analyze competitors and market

Around 44% of companies have no competitor tracking system, while e-commerce startups show an 80% failure rate when unable to differentiate.

Instead of fighting for market share, consider creating a new space. Build a strategy canvas outlining key industry factors and levels of offering, then locate yourself and three to five competitors. Look for opportunities to stand out in a radically different way.

5. Use customer feedback

Companies using a Voice of Customer (VoC) strategy generate 10x more annual revenue. 35% of actionable product ideas come from customer feature requests, yet 40% of companies don’t collect feedback. Your customers are essentially R&D volunteers, but only if you quickly and systematically turn insights into features.

To leverage this advantage, implement customer surveys at key touchpoints, create a team channel for sharing feedback patterns, and dedicate 10% of product development time to feedback-driven features.

Emily Weiss launched the “Into The Gloss” beauty blog in 2010 and conducted hundreds of interviews, asking real women about their beauty routines. With 1.5M monthly readers, many Glossier products (like Boy Brow) emerged directly from requests. The community-driven approach created organic brand advocacy that competitors spending 10x on advertising couldn’t replicate. As a result, Glossier reached a $1.2B valuation by 2019.

To find your unfair advantage, combine your experience, market insights and customer feedback in ways others can’t easily copy.