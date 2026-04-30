Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Most stalled deals aren’t about lead generation, price or features. Buyers simply don’t feel confident enough to move forward.

Customer stories are key. Real-life examples of success answer the four core doubts buyers have: Who else is using this? Will it work for me? How would we use it? How do I get buy-in?

Even early-stage companies have customers getting real value. The key is capturing those stories continuously and making them a core part of your sales process.

Most founders struggling with growth think they have a lead generation problem. They focus on lead volume or other top-of-funnel gaps, such as the cost of acquiring those leads. In my experience, the real issue shows up later. You expect a deal to move forward, but it doesn’t. It stalls, drags, quietly dies.

When you dig into why, the answer is rarely “you didn’t have enough features” or “you were too expensive.” It’s much simpler. The buyer didn’t feel confident enough to move forward. I’ve seen this hold true for all types of business, from B2B companies with large sales teams or software and other goods that are sold directly online.

Here’s the frustrating part: Most companies already have what they need to fix this. They have happy customers, examples of real people who succeeded using their product or service. But they don’t know how to turn them into proof points that can close deals.

You already have proof. You’re just not using it.

Even early-stage companies have customers who are getting value. Someone is saving time, making more money or solving a painful problem. These are not edge cases; they’re happening every day.

But those stories usually live in scattered places. A Slack message from a happy customer. A quick comment on a sales call. A founder remembering a win from six months ago. A customer success manager who knows a few good examples.

When a new buyer asks, “Has this worked for someone like me?” the team scrambles. They respond with something vague like, “We’ve seen great results with customers like you.”

That doesn’t offer anything specific to reduce the buyer’s risk. And buying is all about reducing risk.

Where deals actually fall apart

To understand why customer stories matter so much, you have to look at what’s happening in the buyer’s mind.

Most deals don’t fall apart because of a lack of interest. They fall apart because of a lack of confidence. Over time, the same four moments show up again and again.

1. “Who else is using this?”

This is the fear of being first. No one wants to be the guinea pig, especially in a business setting where their reputation is on the line. Even if your product is strong, buyers are constantly scanning for signals that inspire confidence. Are other companies doing this? Is this a proven approach? Will I look smart or risky if I choose this?

If you can’t answer those questions clearly, the safest move is to wait.

I’ve seen founders unintentionally make this worse by leaning too hard on vision. They say things like, “This is the future of how companies will operate.” That may be true, but the buyer isn’t trying to invest in the future. They’re trying to make a safe decision today.

What helps isn’t a bold claim. It’s a simple story: A company like yours implemented this, and here’s what happened. Even one credible example can remove a surprising amount of hesitation.

2. “Will this actually work for me?”

This is outcome uncertainty. The buyer understands your product. They see the features and have read or sat through your pitch, but they’re not sure it will work for them. Their situation feels unique, messy, different.

Without proof, they default to caution. I once worked with a company that had strong product-market fit, but deals kept stalling at the same stage. Prospects would go through demos and then disappear. When we looked closer, the issue wasn’t the product; it was the lack of specific examples.

The team had a pitch, but it was generic. Nothing clearly showed, “Here’s a company just like you, and here’s what happened.”

Once they started capturing simple, focused stories — same industry, similar size, similar problem — something changed. Prospects started engaging. They started asking deeper questions like “What features brought about those outcomes?” and “Can you help us learn more about how that feature works?”

That’s the shift you’re looking for. Deeper questions that signal interest and buying intent. It’s because they felt like they could trust the vendor, and their curiosity had been piqued by a real-life story of a customer just like them.

3. “How do companies like mine actually use this?”

This is the usage gap. Even when buyers believe your product works, they still struggle to picture what it looks like in practice. They’re asking themselves, “What would this look like day to day? How would my team actually use this? Where does this fit into our workflow?”

This shows up in demos all the time. A powerful product is presented with lots of features and possibilities, but no clear story. The buyer leaves thinking, “This looks good, but I’m not sure how we’d actually use it.”

Customer stories make the abstract concrete. Instead of explaining features, you show how someone used them in a real situation to solve a problem similar to theirs.

For example, a company of your size used the product to run weekly team check-ins, track performance and flag issues earlier. Here’s how they rolled it out and got their employees to adopt the platform. Within a few weeks, they reduced missed deadlines and improved accountability.

Now the buyer can see themselves in the story. They feel reassured that others with a similar need or problem used your product to solve it. And they’ve been shown how. Instead of guessing, they’re now picturing how it would work inside their own team.

4. “How do I convince everyone else?”

Most deals don’t close with one person. Even if you’ve convinced your champion, they still need to bring others along: a CEO who cares about outcomes, a finance leader who cares about cost and a team that cares about day-to-day usability.

This is where many deals quietly fall apart. Your champion understands the value, but they don’t have the tools to explain it internally. So the deal slows down, questions pile up and momentum disappears.

Customer stories give your champion something they can use. Instead of saying, “I think this will work,” they can say, “Here’s what happened at another company.”

That shift makes the conversation easier, more credible and far more persuasive.

What you can do starting tomorrow

If you want to close more deals and close them faster, start treating customer stories like a core part of your sales process.

Capture them continuously. Anytime a customer shares a meaningful result, expresses their satisfaction or reports a high NPS score, ask for a 30-minute call, state your intentions, and you’ll be surprised how many customers happily say yes.

Don’t hesitate because you’re waiting for the perfect time or the perfect success story. The more customers you speak with, the better. That’s how you build a rich bank of stories that span industries, personas, use-cases and outcomes.

Get a head start by using this playbook to request a customer story from your best customers and ask them the right questions.

The bottom line

Most companies try to close deals with claims. They say they help companies grow, improve efficiency or drive results.

But claims don’t close deals. Confidence does. And confidence comes from seeing that something has worked before, for someone like them. If you’re not capturing and using customer stories, you’re forcing buyers to take a leap of faith. And most won’t.

But when you give them clear, relevant proof, something changes. The risk feels lower, the path feels clearer, and the decision feels easier. Deals that used to stall start to move.