The Subtle Hiring Mistake That’s Costing You Great Talent

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To win top talent, start thinking like a candidate

After more than four decades in executive recruiting — including 35 years running my own search firm — I’ve learned a hard truth: hiring strategies that focus only on what the company wants are no longer effective.

Today’s candidates, especially passive ones who aren’t actively job hunting, approach opportunities differently. Before they consider making a move, they want to understand what they stand to gain — professionally, financially and personally.

If you want to attract and secure top talent in a competitive and uncertain market, the most effective shift you can make is also the simplest: start thinking like a candidate.

The power shift in hiring

Workplace expectations have evolved significantly over the past decade. While both Millennials and Gen Z prioritize purpose, flexibility and work-life balance, their motivations are not identical.

Millennials often look for clear paths to advancement, along with mentorship and skill development that support long-term growth. Gen Z, meanwhile, places greater emphasis on financial stability, mental health and the ability to work with autonomy.

These expectations can seem ambitious, particularly in a volatile economy where some organizations are slowing hiring decisions. Even so, demand for high-quality talent hasn’t disappeared. Many companies still struggle to fill leadership roles, find strategic CFOs or recruit experienced fundraisers.

The bottom line is that strong candidates still have choices — and they are evaluating employers just as carefully as employers are evaluating them.

Why getting it right matters

Taking a thoughtful, candidate-centric approach to hiring is not just good practice — it’s a business necessity.

When you hire the right person the first time, the payoff shows up quickly in stronger performance, higher morale and better retention. When you get it wrong, the costs extend far beyond salary. Lost productivity, team disruption and the need to restart the search all take a toll.

That’s why investing more intention upfront is almost always the more efficient path.

How to build a candidate-first recruiting strategy

Standing out in today’s hiring market requires more than small tweaks. It calls for rethinking how you engage candidates at every stage of the process.

Rethink the job description

Most job descriptions rely on a predictable formula: a list of qualifications followed by a summary of responsibilities. While functional, that approach rarely captures attention.

Instead, focus on crafting a narrative that communicates why the role matters and what makes it compelling. Think of it as highlighting “the sizzle” — the combination of impact, growth potential and meaningful work that makes someone want to learn more.

This doesn’t mean abandoning details, but rather balancing them with a clear articulation of value. When candidates can see both what’s expected and what they’ll gain, they’re more likely to engage.

Put candidates in the driver’s seat

Strong interviews go beyond verifying experience. They create space for candidates to share how they think, what motivates them and how they approach challenges.

Behavioral questions are especially useful here. They help uncover patterns in decision-making, communication style and leadership approach. At the same time, they give candidates an opportunity to reflect on what energizes them and what might hold them back.

The key is to listen carefully and then connect those insights back to the role. When candidates can see how their strengths align with your organization, the conversation becomes more meaningful for both sides.

Make it a dialogue, not a pitch

Too often, interviews become one-sided presentations filled with information candidates could easily find online. While it’s important to share context about the company and role, that shouldn’t dominate the conversation.

A more effective approach is to treat the interview as a dialogue. Ask thoughtful questions, respond to what you hear and allow the discussion to evolve naturally. This not only helps you better assess fit, but also signals respect for the candidate’s perspective.

When people feel heard, they’re more likely to stay engaged and envision themselves as part of the team.

Deliver an experience, not just a process

The hiring process itself communicates a great deal about your organization. Every interaction — from initial outreach to final interviews — shapes how candidates perceive your culture and values.

Rather than simply telling candidates what makes your company appealing, look for ways to demonstrate it. Introducing them to potential teammates, offering a glimpse into the work environment or sharing real examples of team collaboration can make a lasting impression.

In many cases, these moments are what tip a candidate toward saying yes.

Keep the relationship going

Hiring doesn’t end when an offer is accepted, and neither should your effort to engage.

Onboarding is your opportunity to reinforce the expectations and promises established during the recruiting process. Consistent communication and support during this phase can make a significant difference in long-term retention.

It’s also worth maintaining connections with candidates you didn’t hire. Those “silver medalists” already understand your organization and may be strong fits for future roles. Keeping in touch ensures you’re not starting from scratch the next time an opportunity arises.

The bottom line

Organizations that consistently attract top talent aren’t just filling roles — they are presenting opportunities that align with what candidates value most.

Shifting your mindset in this way doesn’t require a complete overhaul. But it does require intention. When you start thinking like a candidate, you position your organization to compete more effectively for the people who will drive your business forward.