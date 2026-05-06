OpenAI Is Reportedly Building an AI Phone — And Taking Aim at the iPhone

Key Takeaways OpenAI is fast-tracking the development of its first AI phone, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo said that mass production of the phone is now targeted for as soon as the first half of 2027, earlier than his previous prediction of 2028.

The phone’s standout feature is expected to be its image processor, designed to improve how the camera captures and interprets real-world scenes for AI.

OpenAI is reportedly ramping up work on its first AI-focused phone, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, per MacRumors. The company could begin mass production as early as the first half of next year, Kuo said this week in a post on X.

“If development stays on track, combined 2027 to 2028 shipments could reach around 30 million units,” Kuo claimed.

Kuo is an analyst at TF International Securities who has built a reputation as the world’s most accurate predictor of the tech industry’s product plans. Business Insider has called him “the most accurate Apple analyst in the world,” while news website BGR dubbed him “the industry’s most reliable and well-connected Apple insider.” Kuo’s track record includes a reported 72.5% accuracy rate, according to Apple Track. He has recently started reporting on OpenAI, making predictions about the company’s upcoming hardware devices based on his industry research.

Late last month, Kuo reported through his supply chain checks that OpenAI is actively developing a smartphone, pushing back on earlier claims that the company had no interest in entering the mobile hardware market. The project is already taking shape with key partners in place: MediaTek and Qualcomm are expected to supply the chips, while Luxshare Precision Industry will handle manufacturing, according to Kuo. The AI phone will be a direct competitor to the iPhone.

“OpenAI’s advantages lie in its consumer brand, years of accumulated user data and leading AI models,” Kuo wrote in a post on X last month. “Smartphone hardware is already highly mature, so OpenAI can work with the supply chain to develop the device.”

He wrote that smartphones are especially well-suited for AI because they continuously capture a user’s real-time context. Phones capture everything from location and movement to communications and daily activity. He sees this stream of data as the most valuable input for AI systems that need to make fast decisions.

AI will reshape how people use their phones, according to Kuo. Instead of navigating between separate apps, users will rely on AI to handle tasks on their behalf.

Details of the AI phone

Kuo initially said last month that OpenAI scheduled mass production of the AI phone for 2028, but he revised the timeline this week to early 2027. He pushed the timeline forward because having a tangible hardware product could strengthen OpenAI’s pitch to investors if it goes public. There is also growing competition in the space when it comes to AI-focused smartphones, intensifying the pressure to introduce a device with novel capabilities.

The AI phone’s standout feature is reportedly its image processor, designed to improve how the camera captures and interprets real-world scenes for AI, per Kuo’s report. He says it will also include dual AI chips to handle tasks like vision and language at the same time, along with high-speed memory, ample storage and built-in security features.

OpenAI’s push into hardware

OpenAI acquired io, an AI device startup founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, in May 2025, in an all-stock deal valued at $6.5 billion. The acquisition marked a major turning point in OpenAI’s journey from pure software to AI hardware. The move brought 55 hardware, software and product specialists into OpenAI and created new roles for them focused on building AI devices.

No other analysts have independently confirmed Kuo’s predictions. OpenAI’s plans are still a secret. Industry observers have speculated that the company’s first hardware project could be anything from an AI-powered smart pen to AI earbuds.

Other companies are also exploring AI hardware. Samsung, for example, has indicated that it is exploring making AI necklaces, earrings and other wearable devices, while Apple is reportedly developing an AI pendant.