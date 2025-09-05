OpenAI is creating a jobs platform with an AI focus to take on LinkedIn, and expanding the ways AI users can verify their skills for employers.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of applications and former Instacart CEO, announced in a blog post on Thursday that the ChatGPT-maker was working with employers like Walmart and Boston Consulting Group to develop AI solutions for companies. (Walmart is the largest private employer in the U.S. with 1.6 million employees across the nation.)

The first initiative is an OpenAI Jobs Platform, which will connect businesses to candidates and tap into AI to filter through recommendations.

"We'll use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer," Simo wrote in the blog post.

She gave the example of the Texas Association of Business, which wants to use the jobs platform to link Texas employers with potential employees who can assist with their IT modernization efforts.

An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is aiming to debut the jobs platform by mid-2026.

OpenAI CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, during an interview in September 2024. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

OpenAI also announced new certifications for OpenAI Academy, a free platform focused on helping individuals develop AI skills. The ChatGPT-maker is expanding the Academy, which has reached more than two million people, by allowing learners to obtain certifications in AI, from mastering the basics of applying AI at work to learning how to engineer prompts.

OpenAI is aiming to hand out 10 million certifications within the next five years, per the blog post. The company told Bloomberg that it is collaborating with Walmart to create certifications, which will initially be available for free to Walmart's 1.6 million U.S. employees.

With certifications and a jobs platform, OpenAI takes on the likes of LinkedIn and Indeed. LinkedIn, which has more than one billion members, is the most expansive professional network in the world. Indeed is also a dominant player in the job hunting space, with 615 million job seekers and 27 hires per minute.