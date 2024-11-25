Gen Z is not only using AI at work, but they are proud of it, too.

Despite most of Gen Z thinking that their jobs could be replaced with AI in the next decade, the vast majority are still using AI to help complete office tasks — and they're open about it.

A new survey released on Monday from Google assessed the AI habits of 1,005 full-time U.S.-based knowledge workers aged 22 to 39. Google called the group "young leaders" because they're currently in leadership positions or aspire to hold one at work.

The survey found that 93% of Gen Z respondents from 22 to 27 years old are using two or more AI tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini AI per week. In comparison, 79% of millennials ages 28 to 39 indicate that they're doing the same.

These AI users are utilizing the technology to take meeting notes, write emails, and overcome language barriers.

They aren't secretive about talking to ChatGPT either: More than half of them share AI-fueled insights and experiences with their coworkers. Three in four have even recommended AI tools they have had positive experiences with to their peers.

"Rising leaders are not only advocating for AI—they're deploying this technology in meaningful ways, from improving communication with colleagues to freeing up time for strategic work," said Google Workspace VP of Product Yulie Kwon Kim in a press release.

AI's writing abilities appeal to Gen Z and millennial workers who use it in the workplace. 70% of the survey respondents said that they have used AI to help draft an email response, while 88% said that AI can help them find the right tone when they write.

AI also brings out leadership potential and carries promise. About four in five respondents want to use AI to become better managers and better lead teams. Half say AI carries great potential to automate repetitive tasks so that they can focus on strategic work.

These emerging leaders "are not simply using AI as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst to help grow their careers," Kim stated.

While AI can help grow careers, it also has the potential to replace jobs. Another survey released earlier this month by tech education firm General Assembly showed that 62% of Gen Z believed AI would replace their jobs within the next 10 years while a separate study from Duke University found that 61% of large U.S. firms plan to use AI to automate tasks previously carried out by humans within the next year.

