Worried About AI Stealing Your Job? A New Report Calls These 10 Careers 'AI-Proof' AI could automate a quarter of jobs across industries in the next six years, according to Goldman Sachs estimates. These are the positions least likely to be negatively affected.
Key Takeaways
- Resume Genius released its 2024 Fastest-Growing, AI-Proof Jobs Report earlier this week.
- The report finds the top 10 jobs expected to see the most growth from 2022 to 2032, with an automation risk of below 20%.
- All of the roles are in healthcare.
Will AI steal your job? Goldman Sachs estimates that AI could replace or downgrade 300 million jobs by 2030, affecting gigs in writing, translation, customer service, and other areas. Goldman further predicts that AI could automate one in four jobs in the next six years — across all industries.
"You can't have artificial intelligence without human intelligence," Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman said on Thursday about the challenges of AI, adding, "I think practically there's an ecosystem, there's a balance here that's really important."
Faced with a changing job landscape, career changers or job seekers may ask: Are there any AI-proof jobs out there?
A report published earlier this week by Resume Genius tackled that question by taking pay data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and aligning it with jobs with the lowest automation risk, according to a risk calculator.
The resulting ten roles were the highest-paying, lowest-AI-risk jobs with much faster than average growth — and they were all in health care.
"Healthcare roles require a level of human connection and empathy that AI simply can't replicate," Resume Genius lead career expert Eva Chan stated. "In the end, healthcare is as much about emotional support as it is about clinical expertise, and that's where AI falls short."
The median annual salaries for these positions range from $78,100 to $130,020.
But you don't have to be in healthcare to AI-proof your career. Samuel Johns, hiring manager at CV Genius, says that those who "successfully adapt and incorporate AI into their workflow" while also developing "soft skills" like problem-solving and teamwork are the ones who will thrive in an AI-centered work environment.
Here are the 10 jobs that Resume Genius highlighted.
1. Physician assistants
Median salary: $130,020
AI job takeover risk: 0%
2. Nurse practitioners
Median salary: $129,480
AI job takeover risk: 0%
3. Veterinarians
Median salary: $119,100
AI job takeover risk: 6.8%
4. Medical and health services managers
Median salary: $110,680
AI job takeover risk: 16.3%
5. Physical therapists
Median salary: $99,710
AI job takeover risk: 0%
6. Occupational therapists
Median salary: $96,370
AI job takeover risk: 0%
7. Speech-language pathologists
Median salary: $89,290
AI job takeover risk: 8.7%
8. Audiologists
Median salary: $87,740
AI job takeover risk: 12.5%
9. Epidemiologists
Median salary: $81,390
AI job takeover risk: 6.7%
10. Orthotists and prosthetists
Median salary: $78,100
AI job takeover risk: 1.8%
