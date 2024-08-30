Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Worried About AI Stealing Your Job? A New Report Calls These 10 Careers 'AI-Proof' AI could automate a quarter of jobs across industries in the next six years, according to Goldman Sachs estimates. These are the positions least likely to be negatively affected.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Resume Genius released its 2024 Fastest-Growing, AI-Proof Jobs Report earlier this week.
  • The report finds the top 10 jobs expected to see the most growth from 2022 to 2032, with an automation risk of below 20%.
  • All of the roles are in healthcare.

Will AI steal your job? Goldman Sachs estimates that AI could replace or downgrade 300 million jobs by 2030, affecting gigs in writing, translation, customer service, and other areas. Goldman further predicts that AI could automate one in four jobs in the next six years — across all industries.

"You can't have artificial intelligence without human intelligence," Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman said on Thursday about the challenges of AI, adding, "I think practically there's an ecosystem, there's a balance here that's really important."

Faced with a changing job landscape, career changers or job seekers may ask: Are there any AI-proof jobs out there?

Related: ChatGPT Is Writing Lots of Job Applications, But Companies Are Quickly Catching On. Here's How.

A report published earlier this week by Resume Genius tackled that question by taking pay data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and aligning it with jobs with the lowest automation risk, according to a risk calculator.

The resulting ten roles were the highest-paying, lowest-AI-risk jobs with much faster than average growth — and they were all in health care.

"Healthcare roles require a level of human connection and empathy that AI simply can't replicate," Resume Genius lead career expert Eva Chan stated. "In the end, healthcare is as much about emotional support as it is about clinical expertise, and that's where AI falls short."

Related: These Are the Best Jobs for Every Personality Type, According to a New Report

The median annual salaries for these positions range from $78,100 to $130,020.

But you don't have to be in healthcare to AI-proof your career. Samuel Johns, hiring manager at CV Genius, says that those who "successfully adapt and incorporate AI into their workflow" while also developing "soft skills" like problem-solving and teamwork are the ones who will thrive in an AI-centered work environment.

Here are the 10 jobs that Resume Genius highlighted.

1. Physician assistants

Median salary: $130,020

AI job takeover risk: 0%

2. Nurse practitioners

Median salary: $129,480

AI job takeover risk: 0%

3. Veterinarians

Median salary: $119,100

AI job takeover risk: 6.8%

4. Medical and health services managers

Median salary: $110,680

AI job takeover risk: 16.3%

5. Physical therapists

Median salary: $99,710

AI job takeover risk: 0%

6. Occupational therapists

Median salary: $96,370

AI job takeover risk: 0%

7. Speech-language pathologists

Median salary: $89,290

AI job takeover risk: 8.7%

8. Audiologists

Median salary: $87,740

AI job takeover risk: 12.5%

9. Epidemiologists

Median salary: $81,390

AI job takeover risk: 6.7%

10. Orthotists and prosthetists

Median salary: $78,100

AI job takeover risk: 1.8%


Related: These Are the Top 15 Jobs With the Highest Entry-Level Pay
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old Dental Student Spent $25 to Start a Side Hustle That Can Earn $500 for Just a Few Hours of Work: 'There Is Nothing More Satisfying'

Emely Cepeda wanted to earn extra cash, but as a full-time student, she needed a flexible gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

More People Have $1 Million in Their Retirement Accounts Than Ever Before — Here's the Secret to Getting There, According to an Expert

A new Fidelity report looked at data from more than 48 million retirement accounts.

By Sherin Shibu
Branding

How to Build a Tech Brand That Stands Out in a Competitive Market

Using the strategies outlined in this guide, your tech brand can achieve lasting success and recognition.

By Jessica Wong
Franchise

Jersey Mike's Has Opened Over 1,000 New Stores in the Past 5 Years And Is Planning 300 International Outposts – Find Out Where

The brand, which has been steadily growing its footprint across the U.S., plans to open 300 new locations in another country over the next several years.

By Carl Stoffers
Living

3 Simple Tips to Unlearn Bad Self-Care Habits and Escape Burnout For Good

Overwhelm is the gateway to burnout, but as a culture we still accept it as the norm. If you're tired of the perpetual grind and ready to take self-care seriously, the first step is to detangle from unhealthy habits. Here are three hard-won tips to unlearn what's not working for you and kick overwhelm to the curb for good.

By Ginni Saraswati
Business News

Nick Offerman's Side Hustle as an Actor Helps Fund the Business He Started 23 Years Ago — and Still Works at Every Day

Offerman started a business more than two decades ago. Now he's teaching a new generation of small business owners.

By Sherin Shibu