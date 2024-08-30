AI could automate a quarter of jobs across industries in the next six years, according to Goldman Sachs estimates. These are the positions least likely to be negatively affected.

Will AI steal your job? Goldman Sachs estimates that AI could replace or downgrade 300 million jobs by 2030, affecting gigs in writing, translation, customer service, and other areas. Goldman further predicts that AI could automate one in four jobs in the next six years — across all industries.

"You can't have artificial intelligence without human intelligence," Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman said on Thursday about the challenges of AI, adding, "I think practically there's an ecosystem, there's a balance here that's really important."

Faced with a changing job landscape, career changers or job seekers may ask: Are there any AI-proof jobs out there?

A report published earlier this week by Resume Genius tackled that question by taking pay data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and aligning it with jobs with the lowest automation risk, according to a risk calculator.

The resulting ten roles were the highest-paying, lowest-AI-risk jobs with much faster than average growth — and they were all in health care.

"Healthcare roles require a level of human connection and empathy that AI simply can't replicate," Resume Genius lead career expert Eva Chan stated. "In the end, healthcare is as much about emotional support as it is about clinical expertise, and that's where AI falls short."

The median annual salaries for these positions range from $78,100 to $130,020.

But you don't have to be in healthcare to AI-proof your career. Samuel Johns, hiring manager at CV Genius, says that those who "successfully adapt and incorporate AI into their workflow" while also developing "soft skills" like problem-solving and teamwork are the ones who will thrive in an AI-centered work environment.

Here are the 10 jobs that Resume Genius highlighted.

1. Physician assistants

Median salary: $130,020

AI job takeover risk: 0%

2. Nurse practitioners

Median salary: $129,480

AI job takeover risk: 0%

3. Veterinarians

Median salary: $119,100

AI job takeover risk: 6.8%

4. Medical and health services managers

Median salary: $110,680

AI job takeover risk: 16.3%

5. Physical therapists

Median salary: $99,710

AI job takeover risk: 0%

6. Occupational therapists

Median salary: $96,370

AI job takeover risk: 0%

7. Speech-language pathologists

Median salary: $89,290

AI job takeover risk: 8.7%

8. Audiologists

Median salary: $87,740

AI job takeover risk: 12.5%

9. Epidemiologists

Median salary: $81,390

AI job takeover risk: 6.7%

10. Orthotists and prosthetists

Median salary: $78,100

AI job takeover risk: 1.8%