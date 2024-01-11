Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For those venturing into the realms of digital marketing and individuals contemplating a career shift into the tech industry, the professional landscape is undeniably dynamic, marked by constant change and uncertainty.

According to the 2020 Deloitte global survey of early AI adopters, AI applications are prominently centered around marketing-oriented goals. Specifically, objectives such as enhancing products and services, fostering innovation and nurturing customer relationships rank among the top five priorities. Artificial Intelligence isn't merely making waves; it's reshaping the vast seas of digital marketing. Beyond the impressive statistics, the genuine impact of AI lies in the subtle transformations it introduces to campaigns, customer experiences, and overall marketing strategies.

As the capabilities of AI continue to mature, businesses find themselves liberated from the constraints of human work rhythms. AI-powered organizations are skillfully riding the data wave, strategically deploying AI to gain a competitive edge, constantly innovating, and enhancing customer experiences. It's evident that AI is poised to become the star player in the future marketing playbook.

However, despite the undeniable power of AI in digital marketing, many ponder the implications for the field. What precisely does this mean, and how will it reshape our approach to marketing strategies? We'll explore these questions as we dive into the world of AI-powered marketing.

Related: Scalability Unleashed: 4 Ways to Seamlessly Expand Your Website's Reach in an Era of Competitive Commerce

AI's wallet is growing

As of today, AI's financial impact is an impressive $100 billion. Projections by experts suggest that by 2030, this figure will skyrocket to an astonishing $2 trillion. However, it's not just about the numbers; this investment represents a significant level of trust, belief, and a shared vision for a future where AI takes center stage. As per Gartner, 37% of organizations have implemented AI in some form. The percentage of enterprises employing AI grew 270% over the past four years.

The surge in AI's financial impact can be attributed to its ubiquitous presence across various applications. Some commonplace uses of AI include:

Virtual assistants such as Siri and Alexa

Recommendation systems on e-commerce platforms

Fraud detection in financial institutions

Autonomous vehicles

Natural Language Processing (NLP) for chatbots and customer service

Image and facial recognition in security systems

Medical diagnosis and healthcare systems

Companies jump on the AI bandwagon

According to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022, a notable 35% of businesses are actively adopting AI, signifying that more than one in three companies are investing in AI for transformation, innovation, and a competitive advantage. Additionally, as per Servion Global Solutions, it is projected that by the year 2025, a staggering 95% of customer interactions will be fueled by AI. The report shows the increasing reliance on AI technologies across various industries and its anticipated role in shaping the future landscape of business interactions.

Related: AI vs. a Human Touch: Finding The Right Balance When It Comes to Branding

Is AI worth the hype for digital marketing?

Absolutely, AI is indeed worth the hype for digital marketing. According to the same IBM study, half of the businesses surveyed gave AI a significant endorsement, citing clear benefits such as:

Cost Reduction. 54% of businesses reported a reduction in costs. Enhanced IT and Network Performance. 53% experienced improvements in IT and network performance. Improved Customer Experiences. 48% noted that AI contributed to making customers happier through enhanced experiences.

Looking ahead, the future appears even more promising. The study suggests that in the next five years, nearly three out of four marketers will leverage AI to handle at least a quarter of their work. This indicates a growing recognition among marketers of the tangible advantages that AI brings to the table in terms of efficiency, performance, and customer satisfaction.

Related: 5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

Six ways AI is impacting the future of digital marketing

AI technology holds the potential to revolutionize digital marketing, bringing about increased individualization, productivity and impact. As AI continues to advance, new applications in digital advertising are likely to emerge. Here are some key areas where AI is making an impact: