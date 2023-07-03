AI technology has emerged as a transformative force, revolutionizing almost every industry. However, the question remains: can global businesses fully rely on AI for translation?

Are you fluent in speaking your customers' language? Research indicates that 65% of people prefer consuming content in their native tongue and 76% prefer products that provide information in their own language.

To appeal to international buyers, establish meaningful connections and remain competitive, businesses must ensure that their content is accessible in the native language of their customers.

AI has become the talk of the town for making its way into every industry and fundamentally changing how we work. So, is AI language translation technology advanced enough to meet the language requirements of global companies?