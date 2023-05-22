Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A study by Common Sense Advisory found that over 70% of consumers are more likely to purchase something if the information is available in their language. If you want to increase potential customer satisfaction for your business, it may be worthwhile to invest in live translation tools that support a wide variety of languages.

The Peiko Generation 2 Wireless Translator earbuds can simultaneously record and translate up to 50 different languages. Use them to generate written translations for your website or to interact in person with clients and customers who speak other languages. A pair of Peiko Gen Two Translator Earbuds are on sale for $79.99 (reg. $125).

Increase customer satisfaction with live multi-language translation.

If your business operates in an area in which multiple languages are spoken, you may be missing out on potential customers by limiting your communication to one language. These wireless earbuds are quick, easy-to-use translators that could help you interact with speakers of many major languages.

Supported languages include Chinese, French, Spanish, Romanian, German, Portuguese, Japanese, and many more. Use your earbuds to translate one-on-one or during group conversations. When you speak, your words will be automatically translated, displayed on your phone, and read aloud in the language you've chosen. When another person speaks, you'll see a translation on your phone and hear it with your earbud. Get up to 10 hours of operation between the combined earbud batteries and the compact charging case.

These earbuds take advantage of recent developments in AI technology to analyze speech instantly and produce accurate translations. No more unreliable browser translators, slow language dictionaries, or expensive interpreters. You don't even have to learn a new language yourself. Expand the reach of your business by changing who you can talk to.

Translation earbuds that support 50 languages.

If you want to reach a wider customer base in an area with multiple spoken languages, you don't need to rely on a single bilingual speaker or faulty browser translators.



Get a pair of Peiko Generation 2 Wireless Translator Earbuds on sale for $79.99 (reg. $125).

Prices subject to change.