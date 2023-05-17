Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Own your own business? Though you've likely conquered your home market, imagine the possibilities of learning a new language and being able to do business in other countries. You can open your business up to entirely new client bases by mastering foreign languages, and Babbel can help.

With Babbel Language Learning, you can pick up a new language in your spare time. As an entrepreneur, you usually don't have a lot of that... but short, concise lessons make learning easily accessible to all. And you can currently score a lifetime subscription to all languages for only $199.97 now through May 23. No coupon code is required.

Already know another language? Want to brush up on the one you studied in high school? You can start fresh or pick up wherever you left off with up to 14 different languages at your leisure.

Ideal for even the busiest entrepreneurs, Babbel lets learning fit into your hectic schedule with their bite-sized lessons. They run only 10 to 15 minutes, so you can fit them in on your own time, and your progress will be synchronized across all of your devices even offline, so you can pick up right where you left off.

Learn words you'll actually use, thanks to Babbel's real-life topics like travel, business, food, and more. And take advantage of their speech recognition technology that helps you speak like a local by improving your pronunciation and helping you speak with confidence.

With 4.6/5 stars on the App Store and 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store, plus more than 10 million users worldwide, you can trust that Babbel will get the job done.

Master 14 languages with a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, now only $199.97 (reg. $599) until May 23, with no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.