Reduce IT Costs With This $248 Refurbished MacBook Air

Cut costs without reducing productivity.

By Entrepreneur Store

The productivity of your workers may rely on the technology they have available, but newer isn't always better. A report by TechTarget noted that the average small business spends up to 6.9% of their revenue on IT. If your team doesn't need high-powered computers for demanding software, then you could cut costs without compromising productivity just by getting refurbished devices.

This refurbished MacBook Air could be the start of affordable productivity if you get it while it's on sale for only $247.99 (reg. $700).

Reduce your expenses with refurbished computers.

On a full battery, this computer could give you up to nine hours of work before it needs to be plugged in. Fill that time with basic productivity apps, virtual meetings, and more. This MacBook is equipped with a 5th-Gen Intel® Core™ i5 mobile processor and 4GB RAM. It may not match the hardware on some brand-new MacBooks, but it could still be an essential tool for multitasking. Activate the Turbo Boost if you encounter and dip in performance while running demanding apps.

Though this computer is refurbished, it still looks sleek and professional. Attach the included black snap-on case to keep your computer safe for years to come.

Mobile workers may especially benefit from this lightweight laptop. The 128GB solid-state drive is quiet and lends users enough room to install various apps and keep essential files close at hand. If you need to transfer files, do it wirelessly with Bluetooth 4.0 or use either of the two USB 3.0 ports. That also means you have more ways to connect useful peripherals like a mouse, keyboard, or presentation tools.

Save on a refurbished MacBook Air.

Reduce your IT costs by shopping for refurbished tech.

For a limited time, get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air on sale for $247.99 (reg. $700).

Prices subject to change.
