Permanently Add Microsoft Office to your PC or Mac's Program Arsenal for Just $40

Treat yourself to a lifetime license while it's on sale.

By Entrepreneur Store

When it comes to productivity, time is money for business owners and entrepreneurs. There's a reason the world uses the tools it does — like Microsoft Office. More than one billion people use it, and we've got a great deal to help you get your hands on it forever.

With Microsoft Office on your side, you'll be better equipped to navigate all of the obstacles that stand in your way. Now through April 3 during the Spring Blowout sale, we've dropped the price on a lifetime license for both Mac and Windows versions to just $39.99.

Both editions are available for instant delivery and download so you can pay just once and have Microsoft Office for life. They both include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, giving you everything you need to successfully run your business. Word processing, data analysis, presentations, communication, organization, and more — it's all covered by Microsoft Office.

If you're a Windows user, you'll get an even more souped-up version that's optimized for Windows. In addition to those six programs, you'll also get Access and Publisher, tools that will help you manage complete databases and design your own lookbooks, flyers, and other design documents with ease. Plus, the Windows version utilizes the new ribbon-based interface that allows you to access all tools and customizations across the suite through one simple view. That way, if you're working on a project that requires input from multiple programs, you can easily access everything you need in one view.

Microsoft Office has been the world's most popular office software for decades for good reason. Treat yourself to a lifetime license while it's on sale for 85% off $349 at just $39.99 until April 3 at 11:59pm Pacific. Get it for Mac or Windows while supplies last.

Prices subject to change.
