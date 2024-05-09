These Are the Top 15 Jobs With the Highest Entry-Level Pay Seven engineering positions made the list.
Key Takeaways
- Glassdoor salaries submitted between May 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024 show the top 15 jobs that pay the most at the entry-level.
- Seven engineering positions made the list. The other eight roles were in consulting, medicine, or law.
- Some started at six figures.
It's graduation season, and although hiring is cooling, it's still possible to find entry-level roles with six-figure median salaries for those right out of college or graduate school.
Fox Business looked at which jobs had the highest entry-level pay based on a Glassdoor analysis of salaries submitted between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024. Each job had at least 75 salaries provided by Glassdoor users.
The result is a list of the top 15 highest-paying jobs based on median salary.
The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that employers added fewer jobs than expected, and than the average, in April. Bloomberg noted that the 175,000 overall job gain was the smallest recorded by the BLS in six months.
Here are the top 15 jobs with the highest median salaries.
1. Primary Care Physician
Median pay: $130,000
2. Pharmacist
Median pay: $120,000
3. Software Architect
Median pay: $120,000
4. Product Manager
Median pay: $110,000
5. Software Engineer
Median pay: $100,000
6. Data Engineer
Median pay: $93,472
7. Attorney
Median pay: $90,000
8. Hardware Engineer
Median pay: $85,000
9. Information Security Specialist
Median pay: $83,000
10. Chemical Engineer
Median pay: $82,000
11. Management Consultant
Median pay: $82,000
12. Actuarial Consultant
Median pay: $81,150
13. Electrical Engineer
Median pay: $80,500
14. Design Engineer
Median pay: $78,000