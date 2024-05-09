📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

These Are the Top 15 Jobs With the Highest Entry-Level Pay Seven engineering positions made the list.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Glassdoor salaries submitted between May 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024 show the top 15 jobs that pay the most at the entry-level.
  • Seven engineering positions made the list. The other eight roles were in consulting, medicine, or law.
  • Some started at six figures.
It's graduation season, and although hiring is cooling, it's still possible to find entry-level roles with six-figure median salaries for those right out of college or graduate school.

Fox Business looked at which jobs had the highest entry-level pay based on a Glassdoor analysis of salaries submitted between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024. Each job had at least 75 salaries provided by Glassdoor users.

The result is a list of the top 15 highest-paying jobs based on median salary.

Seven engineering positions made the list. The other eight roles were in consulting, medicine, or law.

The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that employers added fewer jobs than expected, and than the average, in April. Bloomberg noted that the 175,000 overall job gain was the smallest recorded by the BLS in six months.

Related: 'The Employment Situation' Report for April Shows Employers Are Taking Hiring Down a Notch

Here are the top 15 jobs with the highest median salaries.

1. Primary Care Physician

Median pay: $130,000

2. Pharmacist

Median pay: $120,000

3. Software Architect

Median pay: $120,000

4. Product Manager

Median pay: $110,000

5. Software Engineer

Median pay: $100,000

6. Data Engineer

Median pay: $93,472

7. Attorney

Median pay: $90,000

8. Hardware Engineer

Median pay: $85,000

9. Information Security Specialist

Median pay: $83,000

10. Chemical Engineer

Median pay: $82,000

11. Management Consultant

Median pay: $82,000

12. Actuarial Consultant

Median pay: $81,150

13. Electrical Engineer

Median pay: $80,500

14. Design Engineer

Median pay: $78,000

15. Mechanical Engineer

Median pay: $75,500
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

