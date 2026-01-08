Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways When progress slows down inside a company, leaders often blame their teams and press them to move faster. But slow execution is rarely an effort issue. It’s more of a clarity issue.

Clarity usually breaks at the handoff point long before anyone even notices the impact. When handoffs break, everything else slows down, even when the team is working hard.

A handoff should answer three basic questions: Who owns the next step? What does “finished” look like? When will the next step be completed?

Work inside a company moves from one person to another and from one group to another. These transitions seem small, but they determine the speed and confidence of everything that follows. When they go well, work generally feels smooth. But when they go wrong, teams feel stuck even when everyone is truly giving their best effort.

I remember a time when I supported a team that cared a lot about doing good work. They prepared well, and they definitely put in the time. They did all they could to move their projects forward every day. When progress kept slipping, and leaders started asking why simple tasks took so long, it caused frustration.

From the outside, it seemed like there was a performance problem, but inside the team, it felt like a trust problem. People were just fed up with feeling watched or judged for delays they didn’t create or own.

They just wanted one simple thing, and that was for work to move from start to finish without confusion or continuous rework.

Why leaders often fix the wrong thing

When work slows down, most leaders react by either asking for more effort or more updates. They schedule extra check-ins and push for faster responses. It’s a natural leadership reaction, but at the same time, it focuses on the people instead of the system they’re working inside.

The reason is that slow execution is rarely an effort issue, but more of a clarity issue. And clarity usually breaks at the handoff point long before anyone even notices the impact.

Here’s what it looks like in practice.

A task leaves one person’s desk without a clear owner on the other side. Deadlines are then assumed instead of agreed upon. The definition of “done” shifts halfway through because no one confirmed the requirements in the first place. Each step feels small on its own, but together, they create the delays leaders blame on the team.

This is why the pressure cycle keeps repeating.

Leaders press the team to move faster. The team tries, but the gaps remain, and work continues to slow down.

What a clean handoff actually looks like

So, what does a clean handoff look like?

A handoff should answer three basic questions.

Who owns the next step? What does “finished” look like? When will the next step be completed?

In my experience of supporting organizations from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 clients, I’ve observed that most teams never make these questions explicit. They move work forward with quick mentions, passing comments or very vague updates. And it’s not because they’re careless, but because no one taught them how much these tiny moments matter.

A clean handoff isn’t about even more documentation. Ultimately, it’s about shared agreements. When those agreements are missing, even the strongest teams feel disorganized.

A small shift with a big impact

In the team I advised, tension had built up by the time we looked at the problem. People were working late, and leaders still felt exposed when explaining delays to their own stakeholders. What they needed was a fix that didn’t blame anyone and was still able to change the outcome.

So, we reviewed one active project and paused at every handoff. At each point, we asked who owned the next step, what “done” meant and when it would be completed.

Almost every answer exposed a missing agreement.

Particularly:

What one person thought was finished didn’t match what the next person expected.

Dates weren’t aligned.

Ownership wasn’t confirmed.

Seeing this laid out was the turning point, because the team now realized the issue wasn’t a lack of skill or a lack of commitment. It was the invisible gaps between them.

They agreed to one simple rule:

No task would move forward until those three questions were answered out loud and written down. No exceptions.

The shift felt small; however, the impact showed up quickly. Here are three specific things I remember that stood out and that everyone witnessed:

Status meetings got considerably shorter because there was less confusion.

Backtracking dropped because expectations were clear.

Leaders didn’t have to chase updates.

The same people with the same tools suddenly had more momentum. A lot.

One small agreement, applied well, changed everything.

Why does this problem keep showing up?

The question you might be thinking right now is, “If handoffs are so important, why do teams keep struggling with them?“

Part of the answer is that leaders are trained to look at individual performance instead of system design. When something slips, they look at the person closest to the delay rather than the point where clarity was lost.

Another reason is that handoff problems tend to reveal themselves late.

A missed agreement today becomes a visible problem next week. By the time leaders notice it, the moment that caused the issue is long gone, so the root cause feels invisible.

The problem persists in three steps (most times):

People get frustrated. Leaders push harder. The gap stays open.

And the cycle starts again.

How to fix handoffs without slowing anything down

Can you fix broken handoffs without adding or introducing heavy or burdensome processes and procedures? You certainly can, and here’s how.

Start with a single project that matters right now and walk through the next steps with the team. For each step, confirm who owns it, what finished means and when it will be done.

These are simple agreements as opposed to long documents. Their job is to bring clarity into the moments that usually, under normal circumstances, stay vague.

Then bring this standard into your regular meetings.

When someone says they’re passing something on, pause and confirm the owner, the definition of “done” and the date. It takes just seconds, but it saves days, and sometimes, even months.

This also reveals deeper patterns. You may find that one person is overcommitted or that two groups believe they own the same step. You may also discover missing capacity or missing structure. All these insights are valuable because they help you fix the system, rather than reacting to the symptoms.

Where AI fits and where it doesn’t

Let’s add AI to the mix.

Many leaders want to use AI to speed up execution, and there’s no doubt that AI can help, but it can’t fix unclear handoffs. If ownership isn’t clear, no tool can tell your team who’s responsible. If the definition of “done” is fuzzy, AI will help you produce more versions of the wrong thing. If dates shift without agreement, automation will only speed up the confusion.

AI is very powerful; however, it only works well in systems that already have clarity built in. That’s why fixing handoffs today sets the stage for using AI effectively tomorrow.

Understand that your team isn’t the problem.

Your people care, and they want to move fast. When you focus on the small handoff moments that shape the flow of work, you’re removing friction they didn’t create and giving them what they need to deliver the results you expect and need.