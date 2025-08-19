How to Ignite Commitment and Retain Top Talent in Today's Modern Workplace Join us for this free webinar and learn the essential factors that drive employees to join, stay, and thrive at work.

By Entrepreneur Events Edited by Jason Fell

Shutterstock

The employee revolution is here. From frontline workers to executives, people are quitting, retiring, or changing jobs at historic rates—and it's leaving leaders scrambling. But here's the hard truth: most business owners and managers don't fully understand what makes ordinary employees become truly committed to their work.

Contrary to common belief, it isn't just about money. And the idea that "no one wants to work" couldn't be further from reality. Employees today are looking for something deeper, and leaders who fail to recognize this risk losing their most talented people or deploying an army of uninspired, checked out workers.

Join us for the free webinar, How to Ignite Commitment and Retain Top Talent in Today's Modern Workplace, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Moderated by business communication expert and AI strategist Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, the webinar will feature workforce engagement expert, Employalty author, and founder of Boss Hero School Joe Mull, helping leaders decode what activates employee commitment in the workplace.

Mull will break down the myths that have been holding organizations back and reveal the three essential factors that drive employees to join, stay, and thrive at work. Here's what attendees will gain:

  • A clear understanding of what's truly fueling turnover and retention challenges.
  • Insights into the three key experiences that turn workplaces into talent magnets.
  • A framework for engineering team conditions that foster long-term commitment.
  • A vocabulary and toolkit for boosting engagement at both the individual and organizational level.

For leaders who long for a motivated, engaged workforce, this session offers more than quick fixes—it delivers a blueprint for building a destination workplace. If you want devoted employees who stay long term and give their all at work, this is one webinar you can't afford to miss.

The How to Ignite Commitment and Retain Top Talent in Today's Modern Workplace webinar will take place live on Tuesday September 30 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

