When your strategy stops working, you need to assess what changed, pinpoint the real root cause and make controlled pivots so you can rebuild without blowing up what’s already working.

Growth as an entrepreneur depends on how quickly you adapt, not how long you can hold on. Every entrepreneur eventually hits this moment when a strategy, offer, funnel or marketing channel that’s been rock solid for months or even years suddenly flatlines. One day, you’re sitting there refreshing your dashboards, thinking, wait, what just happened?

The truth is, nothing in business works forever, so the real test of leadership is how quickly you diagnose the change and move into action. Business teams who work in a fast-paced, agile way see 30% better outcomes — and who doesn’t want that for their business?

If this sounds familiar, here’s how to break down what’s happening, figure out the root cause, pivot and rebuild without burning everything down in the process.

First: Slow down and assess instead of spiraling

The instinct when something stops working is to either panic-pivot, double down harder or just freeze out of stress. These are all extremely common and natural reactions, but they aren’t effective.

Instead, start by recognizing that one of these feelings is what you’re going through. Then, zoom out to look at the bigger picture to start to contextualize the change.

When something works for so long, we assume the strategy itself was the magic, not the ecosystem around it. The truth is that it’s the combination of everything — the strategy, the offer, the economy, the consumer behavior and sentiment, and even your priorities as a business owner — that makes something work.

Diagnose the root problem with data, not vibes

Most sudden dips come from one or several of these factors:

The market changed: Maybe new competitors entered, buyer habits evolved, or economic shifts changed purchasing timelines. Ecosystems are constantly changing, so this is a common one! Your offer isn’t aligned anymore: Even great offers need refreshing. Sometimes your product solves a problem that people no longer prioritize, or the value proposition has changed with the entrance of a new innovation in the market. This is what Blockbuster experienced when Netflix came on the scene — their offer just didn’t make sense anymore. Your system was working, but it hit its ceiling: This often happens because you’ve maxed out your capacity, and your next level of scale broke your existing delivery process. It may be time to uplevel your team or redo your processes to get yourself out of this stuck place. You made internal changes that unintentionally disrupted performance: As you change things in your business, internal changes can break what was previously working. It makes sense — you’re disrupting the status quo, and that can actually be really good. But naturally, any change you make will affect other things, and you’ll need to continue to evolve.

Instead of assuming the whole thing is failing, isolate the exact pressure point. Track where the drop-off started and what was happening around that time. This can be the first stop in finding the root cause.

Map out where you’re actually trying to go now

Once you’ve diagnosed the issue, get clear on the future state you’re building toward. What are you actually aiming for with your business right now? What do you want to be known for, and how does that interact with the root cause you’ve identified?

For example, if you’re finding that your digital offerings aren’t doing as well now, but you want to continue working fewer hours in the way digital offerings allow, you may not want to launch a deeply operational business line.

A ton of entrepreneurs try to “fix” what’s broken without asking whether they even want to keep doing the thing they’re fixing. This just puts you right back into aimless territory, wasting your time and money in the process.

Make a controlled pivot

When something stops working, the worst thing you can do is bet the whole business on a giant, dramatic change because it’s impossible to identify what changes are working and which aren’t.

Instead, start small with just a single change at a time. Test a variation of your offer or a new marketing channel. Collect data quickly, evaluate it and either stop it or continue to double down. This way, you can test changes quickly without destabilizing your entire operation.

If you really want to speed up the process, talk to someone outside your brain. One of the hardest things about diagnosing a shift is that you’re too close to the problem to see it clearly. An external advisor, strategist or fractional COO can see patterns you can’t because you’re emotionally attached to the thing that used to work, and they can help you evaluate the data to inform those next steps.

Leave nostalgia behind

The truth is, when something that’s always worked stops working, it’s not coming back the way it was. It’s a skill to be able to appreciate what’s worked and be ready to move on to the next iteration without heartbreak.

Each year, you’ll need to continue to iterate on your business, so the longer you try to hang on to the past, the more you’ll be disappointed and, frankly, wasting time.

To make your business sustainable, you have to be ready to evolve your business and yourself in a systematic way as the rest of the world changes around you.