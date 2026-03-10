Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The leaders who never fail aren’t the ones doing interesting work — they’re playing it safe. Real growth means trying new things, taking calculated risks and sometimes getting it spectacularly wrong.

Your campaign gets zero engagement. Your pitch to that dream client bombs. Your “sure thing” strategy falls completely flat.

As the founder and CEO of Bullzeye Global Growth Partners and Bullzeye Media Marketing, I’ve had my share of wins that people love to talk about. But here’s what nobody tells you: The campaigns that crashed and burned taught me more about real growth than any viral success ever could.

Most leaders in our industry want to showcase only the highlight reel. The case studies with perfect metrics. The strategies that scaled effortlessly. The clients who said yes on the first call. But that’s not how growth actually happens, and pretending otherwise does a disservice to everyone trying to build something real.

I’m passionate about growth, both for our clients and our own companies. And authentic growth, the kind that lasts, comes from being willing to experiment, fail publicly and extract every possible lesson from what didn’t work.

When getting it wrong builds something right

A few years back, I was convinced I had cracked the code on a particular marketing approach. I pushed it hard, invested resources and rallied the team around it. It completely missed the mark. The data was brutal. The client feedback was worse.

In that moment, I had a choice: Deflect blame, quietly pivot and hope everyone forgot. Or own it completely and dig into why it failed.

I chose the second option, and that decision changed how I lead. Here’s what I learned about the unexpected benefits of failure:

Failure reveals who’s really on your team. When things go sideways, you see people’s true character. Some team members immediately jumped into problem-solving mode. Others pointed fingers. The ones who stayed focused on solutions, who asked “what can we learn?” instead of “who screwed up?”, those are the people you want in the trenches with you.

The failures we’ve experienced at Bullzeye have actually strengthened our core team. The people who stayed through the rough patches, who helped us rebuild strategies from the ground up, they’re not just employees. They’re partners in building something meaningful.

Failure forces brutal honesty with clients. I’ve sat across from clients and said, “This isn’t working, and here’s why.” It’s uncomfortable. But that transparency is what builds real partnerships, not just vendor relationships.

When you can tell a client, “We tested this approach, the results aren’t there, but here’s what we learned and here’s what we’re doing differently,” you’re not just managing an account. You’re building trust that survives setbacks and creates space for actual innovation.

Failure is your best teacher. Every campaign that tanks teaches you something you couldn’t have learned any other way. Maybe your messaging was off. Maybe you misread the audience. Maybe the timing was wrong. But if you’re willing to do the hard work of analyzing what went wrong instead of just moving on to the next thing, you gain insights that make everything else you do stronger.

We don’t let team members repeat the same mistakes. But we absolutely expect them to make new ones. That’s what experimentation looks like. That’s what growth requires.

Failure creates a culture where innovation thrives. If your team is terrified of getting it wrong, they’ll only do what’s safe. They’ll stick to proven formulas. They’ll never push boundaries or try the unconventional approach that could be a breakthrough.

I make mistakes regularly. If I didn’t, I’d know we weren’t pushing hard enough. And when our team sees that I’m willing to try things that might not work, it gives them permission to innovate, too. Some of our best strategies came from junior team members who felt safe enough to pitch something completely different.

The hard truth about getting it wrong

Look, I’m not romanticizing failure. Losing clients hurts. Watching a campaign you believed in completely flop is painful. Having to tell your team that the direction you championed isn’t working — that’s hard.

But here’s what I’ve learned: The leaders who never fail aren’t the ones doing interesting work. They’re playing it safe. They’re optimizing what already exists instead of creating what could be.

At Bullzeye, we’re in the business of growth. Real growth means trying things that haven’t been done before. It means taking calculated risks. And yes, it means sometimes getting it spectacularly wrong.

The key is what you do with those failures. Do you hide them? Minimize them? Blame market conditions or bad timing? Or do you own them completely, extract every lesson and use them to build something stronger?

I’ve found that clients respect the second approach infinitely more than the first. They don’t want a partner who pretends to be perfect. They want someone who’s honest about what’s working and what’s not, who learns fast and who’s committed to finding what actually moves the needle.

Building something real

Having a clear vision of where you’re trying to go helps you use failures as course corrections instead of roadblocks. Every mistake, every failed campaign, every strategy that didn’t deliver, they’re all data points that help you refine your approach.

The biggest mistake isn’t trying something that doesn’t work. It’s being so afraid of failure that you never try anything new at all. That’s how companies stagnate. That’s how leaders stop growing.

So yes, I’ve had campaigns flop. I’ve had strategies fail. I’ve had to tell clients that our initial approach wasn’t delivering. And every single one of those experiences made me a better leader and made Bullzeye a stronger company.

Because real leadership isn’t about being right all the time. It’s about being willing to be wrong, learning from it and using those lessons to build something actually worth building.

