15 Things About Running A Small Business in 2026 That Are The Same as 2006

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Mobile apps. The internet. E-commerce. Global reach. Social media. AI. Drones. There’s no shortage of forces that have reshaped business over the past two decades.

But look a little closer, and a different story emerges: plenty of the day-to-day realities of running a company remain stubbornly the same. And understanding those constants isn’t nostalgic — it’s practical. These are the friction points, habits and human dynamics that still shape performance.

The last two decades of innovation have created the illusion that business has fully modernized — but the reality inside most companies tells a different story. Many organizations still run on paper-based payments, bloated meetings, manual hiring decisions and performance systems that haven’t meaningfully changed in decades.

Most “transformation” efforts have focused on tools, not systems. As a result, companies haven’t fundamentally changed how work gets done — they’ve layered digital tools on top of old processes. The outcome is businesses that look modern on the surface but remain operationally stuck underneath, with the same friction, inefficiency and missed opportunities still in place.

At their core, most businesses still operate the same way they always have — built on human habits, legacy processes and incremental rather than structural change.

The break room

Take the old-school breakroom on the production floor. It’s still there — often still cluttered, not especially clean, with a forgotten container of cottage cheese lingering in the fridge and a few wobbly tables. Some of my clients still — yes — have traditional coffeepots, though many have upgraded to pod machines. But the fundamentals haven’t changed. People still rely on coffee to get through the day, and the breakroom remains one of the most overlooked — and underwhelming — spaces in the workplace.

Paper checks

Has business been fully digitized? Not even close. A 2024 study from the Atlanta Federal Reserve found that as many as 83% of small firms — those with up to $10 million in annual revenue — still use paper checks. Another payment processing study reported similar numbers, at 75%. And MineralTree, a global payments firm, noted that in the past year alone, 57% of businesses paid more than a quarter of their vendors by check. For all the talk of going digital, paper is still deeply embedded in how companies operate.

Telephones and receptionists

There’s a growing number of companies offering AI-enabled “virtual receptionists,” and many businesses — including my own — use automated phone systems. But all of it still depends on a familiar tool: the phone.

While most homes have ditched landlines, walk through any workplace today and you’ll still see phones on desks and in conference rooms — and they’re actively used. And despite the rise of automation, many of my clients continue to employ human receptionists because they want customers talking to people, not bots.

Employee team building

Since the Industrial Revolution, companies have hosted employee events — holiday parties, birthday celebrations, softball leagues and BBQ picnics — and the tradition continues largely unchanged. And yes, many employees still dread them, despite employers’ efforts to “build teams” and “show how much” they care. Sack race, anyone?

Shipping and receiving

Walk onto almost any loading dock today and it looks much like it did in 2006. There’s a dusty, aging computer running an outdated shipping program, along with stray pens, scraps of paper, packing tape and — yes — clipboards. Bleary-eyed drivers and warehouse workers move pallets the same way they have for decades. For all the advances elsewhere, this part of the operation feels largely unchanged.

Meetings

Remember when employees spent entire days in meetings? That hasn’t changed. If anything, tools like Zoom, Teams and Meet have made it easier to schedule more of them — often amplifying the inefficiency rather than reducing it.

Business cards

I keep telling myself I don’t need to bring business cards to conferences — yet inevitably, three to five people ask for one. Technology still hasn’t made sharing contact information seamless across devices, so the old-school business card continues to hold its ground.

Conferences

Speaking of conferences — when I attended software and industry events in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I sat through keynotes, breakout sessions and panels in brown, windowless hotel meeting rooms. The food was mediocre, the drinks watered down and the breaks fueled by an endless supply of chocolate chip cookies. Sound familiar? It should — because not much has changed.

Hiring

Yes, there’s LinkedIn, Indeed and a wave of “talent management” platforms. But at their core, they’re still doing what we did two decades ago: collecting resumes for managers to review and ultimately make a leap-of-faith hiring decision. The process may be more digitized, but it hasn’t fundamentally changed — and making well-informed, unbiased hiring choices is no easier today than it was back then.

Face-to-face closes deals

Take it from an old sales guy: I close more deals meeting prospects face-to-face than through calls, emails or online meetings. Humans connect with humans — relationships still matter. You can buy a book or a shirt online with little interaction, but for larger, B2B purchases, customers want to talk to a real person, not an avatar. That hasn’t changed in 20 years — and it’s unlikely to anytime soon.

Annual performance reviews

Despite repeated calls from younger workers for continuous feedback, real-time responses and more frequent evaluations, more than 71% of companies still rely on annual performance reviews—just as they have for decades. Will that ever change?

Physical inventory counts

While some companies have embraced technology to cycle count inventory more frequently —particularly fast-moving items — most businesses and their accountants still rely on annual physical counts. That often means shutting down operations for a week, typically during the holidays or other inconvenient times.

Cheating on taxes

I’m not going to name names, but a not insignificant number of my clients still believe they’re getting one over on the IRS — whether by skipping payments, running personal expenses through business books or pushing timing on invoices and shipments in ways that don’t quite line up.

It’s true the IRS is understaffed and audits are becoming less frequent. But it’s still a game of roulette — a game that dates back to Roman tax collectors and, in practice, is still being played today.

Big companies taking advantage

Years ago, my clients complained that large corporate customers routinely stretched payment terms beyond what was agreed, pushed smaller suppliers into even longer terms, drove hard price concessions and ignored requests for more reasonable delivery timelines. None of that has really changed. If anything, it’s gotten worse.

Discrimination and harassment

Think discrimination and harassment in the workplace are relics of a bygone era? Think again. Even in today’s less-regulatory business environment, enforcement actions are still being pursued at scale. Don’t believe it? Look at recent releases from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Labor. Plenty of companies are still facing allegations of not-so-great behavior. Humans, it seems, don’t change all that much.

Progress is progress. But some things about running a small business today haven’t changed much in the past two decades.