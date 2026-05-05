The 3 Questions I Use to Audit My Leadership — and Keep My Team Moving Forward

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Key Takeaways The strongest leaders build trust, develop people, and create momentum without relying on constant oversight.

A simple weekly audit can reveal where your leadership is driving progress — or quietly holding it back.

Leadership doesn’t reveal itself in a vision statement. It shows up in real time — through who trusts you with hard truths, who grows under your leadership and whether your organization is actually moving forward instead of just staying busy.

I learned this firsthand as president of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. We were trying to do things many believed were incompatible: elevate the university to Carnegie R1 research status, build major infrastructure like a stadium and a medical school, and preserve our mission as one of the most diverse and student-centered campuses in the country.

Ambition wasn’t the constraint. Execution was. And execution came down to something more fundamental: trust, people and momentum.

Over time, I realized I needed a simple way to evaluate whether my leadership was actually working — not in theory, but in practice. That’s what led me to what I now call the “Leadership Impact Audit,” a three-part lens I still use to this day.

Are you building relationships that hold under pressure?

When we needed alignment across donors, board members, elected officials and partners, I stopped treating relationships as something to “maintain” and started treating them as something to actively manage.

I mapped key stakeholders the same way you would track a pipeline. Not because relationships are transactional, but because they’re easy to neglect when you’re busy — and that’s exactly when you need them most.

The real test of leadership isn’t how many people you know. It’s whether the right people pick up the phone when things get hard. It’s whether partners lean in with you, challenge you and advocate for you when you’re not in the room.

Strong leaders don’t leave that to chance. They make consistent, intentional moves — checking in without an agenda, making introductions that create value, following up when it would be easier not to. Over time, those small actions compound into trust you can actually rely on.

Are you elevating others or absorbing the spotlight?

If you want to scale your leadership, you have to stop being the center of everything.

One of the simplest disciplines I adopted — whether at a university or in venture — was to consistently redirect credit. In meetings, public remarks, even casual conversations, I made it a point to highlight the people doing the work.

At first glance, it seems like a cultural gesture. In reality, it’s a strategic one.

When you elevate people publicly, you expand their credibility beyond your organization. You make them visible. You make them valuable. And you create a team others want to engage with — not just a leader they rely on.

There’s also a deeper shift that happens. When people know they’ll be trusted with ownership and recognized for outcomes, they start thinking differently. They step up earlier. They take more initiative. They stop waiting for direction.

Leadership isn’t about being indispensable. It’s about building a system where progress doesn’t depend on you being in every room.

Are you actually moving the mission forward — or just staying busy?

Busy is one of the most dangerous illusions in leadership. It looks like progress, but often it’s just motion without direction.

At UNLV, we only made real progress when we broke big ambitions into specific, accountable systems. Different goals required different teams, metrics and rhythms. There was no single playbook — just a commitment to turning vision into execution.

Just as important was what we chose not to do.

I became ruthless with my time. If a meeting didn’t clearly connect to our top priorities, it didn’t happen. And if something lingered without producing results, we didn’t keep it alive out of habit — we either fixed it, changed it or stopped it.

That discipline matters more than most leaders realize. Because every unnecessary meeting, every misaligned project, every unresolved priority quietly drains momentum from the things that actually matter.

Progress isn’t about doing more. It’s about making sure what you’re doing counts.

Leadership is built in real time

Some leaders rely on instinct. Most of us need structure.

The “Leadership Impact Audit” isn’t complicated, but it forces clarity. Are you investing in relationships that will hold when tested? Are you building people who can carry the mission forward? Are you creating real momentum — or just activity?

If you want a place to start, keep it simple. This week, make one intentional move to strengthen a critical relationship. Create one opportunity for someone on your team to step up and be seen. And take a hard look at one area of your calendar or organization that’s consuming energy without driving results.

Leadership isn’t defined by what you say you value. It’s defined by what you consistently do.

And that’s happening — whether you’re measuring it or not.