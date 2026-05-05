Andrew Zimmern’s ‘Bizarre’ Strategy — Which Started With an Exorcism — Helped Him Break Into TV and Build a Food Empire

How a witch doctor in Ecuador and one very weird TV segment turned his show into a global brand.

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Key Takeaways What looked like a random detour in Ecuador became the defining segment of season one.

Zimmern’s willingness to fully commit to the moment created unforgettable television that helped Bizarre Foods stand out in a crowded media landscape.

A call from The Tonight Show with Jared Leno introduced the series to a bigger audience and helped shift its trajectory.

Andrew Zimmern did not walk into television with Bizarre Foods fully formed. He walked in with a smarter idea that was not built for commercial TV.

After years of trying to get a meeting at Travel Channel, Zimmern finally found himself in front of the network’s top brass, pitching a show about culture, humanity and the world told through food. It was thoughtful and ambitious. It was also, in their eyes, the wrong ratio.

“The show you’re describing, Andrew, is really great,” he recalled being told. “But we can’t air that.”

The feedback was blunt and brilliant. His concept was too heavy on education and too light on entertainment. In short, it belonged on public television, not a cable network fighting for attention. Then came the challenge that changed everything: come back tomorrow with something that flipped the formula.

Plenty of people would have defended the original pitch. Zimmern went back to his hotel room, slept on it and returned the next day under pressure.

“It was awful. I didn’t have a single idea in my head — nothing, zero, zilch.”

Standing in front of a giant world map with a laser pointer in hand, he started talking about the foods most travel television shows ignored. Not polished tasting menus or postcard dishes, but the fringe specialties that actually revealed how people live. Snails in Paris bars. Strange sausages in Germany. Regional foods outsiders misunderstood, and locals loved.

Somewhere in the middle of the presentation, he felt the room lean in.

“What’s more boring in travel food television than a boneless, skinless chicken breast?” Zimmern said.

That line captured the whole pivot. The genius of Bizarre Foods was never shock value alone. It was using surprise as the doorway to empathy. Viewers might arrive for the headline item on the plate, but they stayed for the people and history behind it.

The executives loved it. They told him to go find a production company and make the show.

Just like that, the version of Andrew Zimmern’s idea that almost did not work became the one that changed food media. Sometimes, success is not abandoning your vision. It is learning how to package it so the world is willing to listen.

The Jay Leno call

By the time Andrew Zimmern and his crew reached Ecuador, Bizarre Foods was still an experiment.

They were deep into filming season one, but nothing had aired yet. There was no hit show or promise of a second season. At the time, it was just three people, a camera and a grueling production schedule built on instinct. Then Zimmern spotted a sign for a witch doctor.

Most people would keep walking. He went closer. “I started asking questions,” Zimmern said. The healer performed exorcisms. There was even a premium version for twenty dollars. Naturally, he wanted in. So he woke the crew, pitched the detour and got the cameras rolling.

What happened next sounded less like travel television and more like a particularly committed bad decision. “He made me take all my clothes off,” Zimmern recalled. The healer then struck him with branches until he broke out in hives. Guinea pigs were smacked against his chest. Homemade liquor was poured on him and set on fire, burning off his body hair.

“It was insane,” he said. It was also unforgettable.

When that footage eventually aired as episode three, the ratings slipped again. Not dramatically, but enough to make everyone nervous. “My agent called and said, ‘We may only do these ten shows,’” Zimmern said.

Then came the phone call that changed everything. An intern from The Tonight Show with Jay Leno said the staff had seen clips from the exorcism segment and wanted Zimmern in Los Angeles.

At first, he thought it was fake. “I thought it was a prank,” he said. It wasn’t.

Leno gave the show what every young series needs: oxygen. This meant a larger audience and room to grow.

Zimmern would return multiple times, but the first invitation changed the trajectory. Without turning down that street in Ecuador, there is no unforgettable segment. Without that segment, there is no Leno call. Without Leno, maybe there is no Bizarre Foods phenomenon at all.

People love to call stories like that luck. But whether he argued with the label or embraced it, Andrew Zimmern made the real point clear: “You make your own luck,” he said, by staying curious, trusting your instincts, and being willing to do the strange work before anyone else sees the payoff.

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