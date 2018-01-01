Food Businesses

(Podcast) He Started His Business at 19. Now, He's Worth $600 Million With a Global Seaweed Snack Empire.
Itthipat 'Tob' Peeradechapan, the founder of Taokaenoi, recently launched a new brand aimed at American market.
Stephen J. Bronner
Food Network's Molly Yeh Shares How She Built Her Blog Into a Growing Farm-to-Table Empire
The food blogger, bestselling author and TV host talks about how she balances all her different projects.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Maria Sharapova Built a Business Empire Thanks to Her Winning Team
For the tennis champ and entrepreneur, teamwork is the key to success.
Alyssa Giacobbe | 15+ min read
These Childhood Friends Created a $100 Million Brand by Putting Frozen Greek Yogurt on a Stick
Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington took more than a year iterating on the delicious idea behind their company, Yasso.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
(Podcast) How This Amazing Teen Entrepreneur Balances Her Nonprofit, Speaking Engagements and Writing a Book
Haile Thomas teaches kids how to prepare healthy and sustainable food through The HAPPY Organization.
Stephen J. Bronner
Subscription Box Startup SnackNation Built a Second Business Selling Insights to Food Companies
The delivery service is well positioned to be an arbiter of upcoming food trends.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
How a Four Loko Co-Founder Became the Leader of a Plant-Based Protein Beverage Brand
Chris Hunter helped come up with the controversial caffeinated alcoholic drink. Now he's the CEO of Koia.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
10 Food and Beverage Startups That PepsiCo Sees as the Next Big Thing
These companies have been named the inaugural class of PepsiCo's Nutrition Greenhouse Program in North America.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Domino's Sued This Pizza-Maker -- and He's Thrilled
Scott Gittrich used to work at Domino's. Now, as the founder of Toppers Pizza franchise, he uses his marketing to tell customers everything the big players are doing wrong -- and why his brand is better.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Pancake and Waffle Company Dedicated Years to Getting Its Branding Right and Now Makes 8-Digit Revenues
Birch Benders got the attention of Target by working on its packaging and finding its voice.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
