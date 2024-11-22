Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mario Gizzi, the driving force behind Glasgow based Di Maggio's Restaurant Group, (DRG) shares the secrets behind his 40-year journey in hospitality. From embracing risks to prioritising people, he explains what it takes to thrive in an ever-changing industry.

What inspired you to start your business?

My background as a chartered accountant meant I was always interested in understanding how businesses work, and starting my own business felt inevitable. My Italian heritage meant hospitality was a natural fit. The inspiration came from an opportunity to work with my uncle, Joe Conetta, which led to the creation of what we now know as Di Maggio's Restaurant Group – or The DRG as it's better known. Our first venture, Di Maggio's, was born out of a desire to bring family-style dining – a cornerstone of Italian culture – to Scotland, which it was missing at the time in the 1980s. In the 40 years since it's grown to become one of Scotland's biggest independent restaurant groups.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

Breaking into the unknown was a significant challenge. For instance, when we launched Café Andaluz, it was a new style of restaurant for us, and we weren't sure how it would be received. However, we knew there was a market for it, trusted our instincts, took the leap, and adapted – and the brand is now growing across the UK. As my cousin Tony Connetta, who I now run DRG with, put it, "A prawn is a prawn; it's just a different way to cook it."

The brand caught the public's imagination, proving that taking calculated risks – backed up by insights, intuition and experience – can lead to great rewards. Cafe Andaluz has been open and running successfully now for 21 years. We've always followed that approach since.

How did you secure your initial funding?

The business started as a family collaboration with my uncle, Joe. We essentially bootstrapped it ourselves within our family, with a small investment on either side, and then a bank loan from RBS – which was easier to come by in those days. My dad and Joe had good businesses, so they were comfortable lending. From there business ticked almost immediately, and we were able to open two further restaurants within the first 6 years.



Having a solid grasp of numbers and financial management from my accountancy background gave me the confidence to plan and manage finances effectively. Early success allowed us to reinvest and grow sustainably.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

Setbacks are inevitable, but they're also opportunities to learn. The pandemic was one of the toughest challenges we've faced as a business. We prioritised our people, implemented our own furlough scheme ahead of government support, and kept all our staff. That sense of responsibility and community helped us bounce back stronger. The key is to approach every obstacle with a clear head, focus on solutions, and never lose sight of your core values.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Take a measured and evidence based approach to growth. Growth and success rarely happen overnight, so don't rush into opportunities without proper planning.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

It's all about your responsibility to your people – both your team and your customers. They look to you for guidance and confidence, and you provide that by running a business responsibly. Seeing the business succeed because of the hard work of our staff and the loyalty of our customers keeps me going. I also draw inspiration from hospitality icons like Sir Reo Stakis and Richard Caring, who built hugely successful hospitality empires from scratch. Their stories remind me that challenges are just steps along the path to greater successes.



Share your tips for achieving success

Be adaptable: Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, like we did with Café Andaluz.

Think long-term: Take a responsible, measured approach to growth. It's better to expand sustainably than to overreach. DRG has thrived for nearly 40 years because we expand only when opportunities make sense for the business.

Build the right team: Surround yourself with people who compliment your skills and share your vision.

Invest in people: Look after your team, and they'll look after your business. Our staff are integral to our success, and we prioritise their development through programs like our modern apprenticeship scheme. Training, communication, and stability go a long way.

Stick to your values: Whether it's family, community, or quality, let your core values guide your decisions.