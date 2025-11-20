Walmart Sales Are Up. Here’s Why That Matters.

Walmart reported stronger-than-expected results heading into the holidays, with U.S. comparable sales rising 4.5 percent and online sales jumping 28 percent for the August-to-October period. The performance was solid enough for the retailer to raise its full-year sales outlook to 4.8 to 5.1 percent growth and lift its profit forecast.

The rosy results contrast with a season many analysts expect to be sluggish. Rival companies such as Target are hurting, and Deloitte projects the slowest holiday spending growth since the pandemic as shoppers wait for steeper discounts.

Walmart’s gains show where consumers are still willing to spend: value-driven groceries, essentials, and fast, reliable e-commerce.

Read more

The Tech Jobs Bust Is Worse Than You Think



Photo by Weiquan Lin/Getty

The jobs market in tech continues to be a wreck. Indeed’s latest Job Postings Index, which soared above 200 during the pandemic boom, now sits at a dismal 67.

Data and analytics roles are feeling the squeeze the most. Job postings in that category have dropped to 60, roughly 40 percent below pre-pandemic levels and now among the toughest tech jobs to land.

More people are chasing fewer openings. Training programs have flooded the market with qualified candidates, and new AI tools are automating work that once required large teams — creating intense competition for the roles that remain.

Read more