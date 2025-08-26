Cracker Barrel Responds to the Company's Viral Logo Controversy: 'We Could've Done a Better Job' Cracker Barrel unveiled a new logo last week that has social media aghast.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Cracker Barrel is in the middle of a viral controversy over its latest logo redesign.
  • The company responded to the backlash this week with a statement posted to its website.
  • Here's why the company is sticking to its new rebrand.

A logo rebrand not going so well is not uncommon — just ask Jaguar, or GAP, or Facebook in the aughts. Now, Cracker Barrel is in the middle of a viral controversy over its latest redesign. Last week, the company unveiled a new logo with a cleaner-looking font that removed the old man and the barrel from the design. The phrase "Old Country Store" was also removed. It's Cracker Barrel's fifth rebrand in its 56-year history.

Naturally, social media has not been kind about the rebrand, and everyone has seemed to weigh in, from President Donald Trump to rival restaurants like Steak 'n Shake.

Still, Cracker Barrel is staying the course. On its website on Monday, the restaurant chain issued a statement that said: "You've shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be."

Related: Struggling to Explain What You Sell? This Beverage Brand Was Too — Until It Tried This 4-Step Fix

The new logo. Cracker Barrel

The company noted that the "logo and remodels may be making headlines," but many things aren't going away, including "rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee."

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it's how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel," the statement said. "We're truly grateful for your heartfelt voices."

The "old timer," Uncle Herschel, however, might be gone from the logo for good, but he's "not going anywhere — he's family," the statement said. "He'll still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel's Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store."

A Cracker Barrel restaurant, featuring the company's old logo, in Sterling, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Closes the Loop on the Astronomer, Coldplay Concert Scandal

The change was part of a wider, forward-facing company update.

Cracker Barrel has updated the interior of many of its restaurants, which previously displayed antiques in a maximalist design, and now features more neutral paint colors and modern furniture. A company representative told Country Living last year that 25-30 stores would be getting the refresh.

"We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families, just as it has been for yours," the statement continued. "That means showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart. We take that responsibility very seriously. We know we won't always get everything right the first time, but we'll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees."

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How Airbnb and Dropbox Achieved Tremendous Growth With Referral Marketing

While you can't create a carbon copy of another business's referral program and expect the same results, you can learn a lot by studying some of their components and strategies.

By Samuel Edwards
Growing a Business

Bill Gates Says Unhappy Customers Are Good for Your Business. Here's Why.

Learning why your customers become unhappy teaches how you can improve the customer experience and build loyalty.

By Anita Toth
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

This Entrepreneur Turned a Weekend Side Hustle Into a Business That Doubled Margins — And Is on Track for $7 Million

Sal Longo turned a daycare side gig into a real business. After a back-to-basics reset, Busy Bee Jumpers earned $5.5 million last year from a single location.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Taylor Swift, the Wealthiest Female Musician in the World, and NFL Star and Podcaster, Travis Kelce, Are Engaged

Swift and Kelce posted images from the proposal on Instagram.

By Erin Davis
Marketing

46% of Gen Z Is Limiting Their Screen Time — Here Are 2 Ways to Reach Them Anyway

Gen Z trendsetters are taking "touch grass" seriously these days. Thankfully, I've built a $100 million business on tangible marketing — here are my top tips for your business.

By Joy Gendusa