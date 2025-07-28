Gwyneth Paltrow Closes the Loop on the Astronomer, Coldplay Concert Scandal Unicorn tech company Astronomer decided to make fun of its viral week by hiring a famous ex-wife.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Gwyneth Paltrow is the new "temporary spokesperson" for Astronomer after the Coldplay kiss-cam scandal.
  • Paltrow is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's ex-wife.
  • The comedic spot was produced by Ryan Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort.

After the unicorn tech company, Astronomer, went mega-viral when two of its top executives were caught in a romantic moment on the big screen at a Coldplay concert (both are married to other people), it set off a week-long news cycle of endless memes, late-night jokes, and even made the evening news.

It also led to the resignations of both executives, now-former CEO Andy Byron and former HR chief, Kristin Cabot. And while many companies might bring in crisis communications experts in a situation like this, others take a line from Ryan Reynolds.

Astronomer hired Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's ex-wife, the Oscar-winning actress and Goop entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow, to be a "temporary spokesperson" for the company. In a video posted to Instagram, Paltrow says that she was hired to "speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astromomer."

"We've been thrilled, so many people have been interested in data-workflow animation," Paltrow jokes.

The spot was produced by Ryan Reynolds's production company, Maximum Effort, which is known for its comedic ads, including the infamous Peloton ad that also capitalized on controversy.

Last week, Astronomer co-founder and interim CEO Pete DeJoy wrote on LinkedIn that it's been "unusual and surreal" for the team at the private data infrastructure startup since the scandal went viral around the world.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

