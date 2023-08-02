The goop founder says she hopes 'we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal.'

A couple of lucky Airbnb guests may soon have the opportunity to stay in The Guesthouse that Goop Built.

That's right, good CEO Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram today to announce that she's listing the guesthouse on her Montecito property for one night on Airbnb.

The "goop-inspired stay" is part of a promotional effort by Airbnb to "make the world feel a little less lonely" by asking "unexpected guests to create unique shared experiences and connections."

Photo by: Airbnb

Paltrow plays real estate agent

In the video, the Goop founder offers a tour of the charming house set on her sprawling property overlooking the ocean.

She begins in the living room, calling out its wood-burning fireplace and lightly-stocked bar.

In the bathroom, Paltrow touts the soaking tub stocked with goop products.

"Your skin is gonna be better when you leave than when you came," she says.

Outside, she shows off the manicured stone-paved paths, lush garden, and crystal blue pool, saying, "You can come and have a zen moment with lots of light and fresh air."

But Paltrow doesn't plan to be an absentee host. She invites whomever her guests will be to break gluten-free bread with her.

"We could have a little chef's dinner together in our wine room, and you can select whatever bottle of wine you like," she says in the video. "We can have a fantastic cozy dinner with your guest and my husband [film producer husband, Brad Falchuk].

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky even appears in the video claiming, "I've seen a lot of homes, and I think this is one of the best homes I've ever seen."

So how much will a night in Gwyneth's guesthouse cost you? At press time, the site listed the property for $0. Applicants are encouraged to book on August 15 at 10 am PST.

"While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections," Paltrow says.