DJ Khaled Just Rented Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11

DJ Khaled wants to be "The Best" Airbnb host.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning artist listed two one-night stays inside his Miami sneaker closet in December.

"Sleep in my legendary sneaker collection and experience the 305 through the eyes (and shoes) of yours truly," Khaled wrote in the ad.

The Airbnb sold out in minutes, according to BET.

The "Sneaker Kingdom," as Khaled calls it, is not his actual sneaker closet but a replica. Nevertheless, guests will be given a "major key" to the space that houses DJ Khaled's collection of more than 10,000 sneakers, including his personal Jordan 3 "Grateful" and Jordan 8 "Oregon PEs.

But that's not all. Upon arrival, guests will receive a handwritten welcome note from Khaled and a pair of his newly designed shoes We The Best Air Jordan 5s.

Khaled's Airbnb does not have a TV or a kitchen, but it does have access to an outdoor lounge where Khaled says you can "kick back and soak in the Miami vibes after a dip in the pool."



Khaled is also offering a catered dinner from his restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens, and a private shopping session at Miami sneaker store, 305 Kicks.

Why is DJ Khaled renting his closet?

The move was part of a promotional effort to tout DJ Khaled's new album "God Did" and reveal his newest Jordan Brand collaboration.

DJ Khaled is a self-proclaimed "sneakerhead from birth," he said in a statement. "Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture, and collecting them is an art – just like creating music."

But the 46-year-old Palestinian-American music mogul hasn't always been awash in expensive sneakers. He spent his early years working as a busboy in New Orleans and spinning at clubs for $100 a week in Orlando. Eventually, he got a radio show at 99 Jamz in Miami and started to produce his own music.

His fame skyrocketed when he joined Snapchat in 2015, giving his fans insights into his personal life and offering lessons about success.

He would go on to record seven top-10 hits and collaborate with such artists as Jay Z, Beyonce, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Rihanna, to name just a few.

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs? "Watch your back. But more importantly, when you get out of the shower, dry your back. It's a cold world out there."

Unless you're kicking it in his Sneaker Kingdom.