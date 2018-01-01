Airbnb

7 Common Misconceptions Young People Have About Entrepreneurship
What people think entrepreneurship is often bears little resemblance to the grind the typical entrepreneur is living.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
2018 Is a Milestone Year for Influential Companies Including Google, Tesla and Airbnb
Whether they're turning 5, 10, 15, 20, 50, 60 or 100 this year, these businesses and products are worth commemorating.
Lydia Belanger | 14 min read
Airbnb Lets Users Pay Less Up Front
Plus, BMW acquires ParkMobile and a Boston-based online retail startup raises $55 million in series C funding.
Venturer | 2 min read
15 Property Management Tips for Entrepreneurs Seeking Passive Income From Real Estate
Purchasing real estate for investment income is a sound strategy, if you stay on top of your property.
R.L. Adams | 13 min read
This U.K. Startup Wants to Be the New Airbnb of Hospitals -- But People Aren't Having It
Would you stay in a stranger's home to recover and trust them to take care of you?
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
15 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home
A side income feels like being rich if you already have a day job that covers the bills.
R.L. Adams | 14 min read
12 Weird and Wonderful Airbnb Listings, Including a New York Taxi and an Igloo
Take a walk on the wild side for a night or two with these unique listings.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
How Two 'Old School' Travel Platforms are Beating Airbnb
Original vacation rental marketplaces are thriving by sticking to what they do best.
Hurdlr | 8 min read
How Much Could You Make on Airbnb? This Calculator Will Tell You.
Who can say no to a little extra money every once in a while?
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Renting Your House to Make Extra Money? Great, But Prepare for the Worst.
It can be extremely profitable -- and risky -- opening your place up to vacationers. Make sure you're ready.
Kunal Malhotra | 4 min read
