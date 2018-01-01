Airbnb
Sharing Economy
'Sharing Economy' Opportunities Are Out There for Savvy Entrepreneurs Willing to Dare
Opportunities abound for entrepreneurs to create the next Uber or Airbnb. Are you up for the challenge?
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurship
7 Common Misconceptions Young People Have About Entrepreneurship
What people think entrepreneurship is often bears little resemblance to the grind the typical entrepreneur is living.
Milestones
2018 Is a Milestone Year for Influential Companies Including Google, Tesla and Airbnb
Whether they're turning 5, 10, 15, 20, 50, 60 or 100 this year, these businesses and products are worth commemorating.
News and Trends
Airbnb Lets Users Pay Less Up Front
Plus, BMW acquires ParkMobile and a Boston-based online retail startup raises $55 million in series C funding.
Rental Property
15 Property Management Tips for Entrepreneurs Seeking Passive Income From Real Estate
Purchasing real estate for investment income is a sound strategy, if you stay on top of your property.
Startups
This U.K. Startup Wants to Be the New Airbnb of Hospitals -- But People Aren't Having It
Would you stay in a stranger's home to recover and trust them to take care of you?
Side Hustle
15 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home
A side income feels like being rich if you already have a day job that covers the bills.
News and Trends
12 Weird and Wonderful Airbnb Listings, Including a New York Taxi and an Igloo
Take a walk on the wild side for a night or two with these unique listings.
Travel Businesses
How Two 'Old School' Travel Platforms are Beating Airbnb
Original vacation rental marketplaces are thriving by sticking to what they do best.
Airbnb
How Much Could You Make on Airbnb? This Calculator Will Tell You.
Who can say no to a little extra money every once in a while?
Real Estate
Renting Your House to Make Extra Money? Great, But Prepare for the Worst.
It can be extremely profitable -- and risky -- opening your place up to vacationers. Make sure you're ready.