General Catalyst Raises USD 8 Bn to Support Global Startup Innovation General Catalyst aims to allocate USD 4.5 billion to core VC funds, USD 1.5 billion to its creation strategy for new companies, and USD 2 billion for separately managed accounts from its recent capital raise.

General Catalyst's CEO and Managing Partner Hemant Taneja

Global investment firm General Catalyst has secured approximately USD 8 billion in new capital to further its mission of reshaping industries and supporting innovative founders.

The firm plans to deploy USD 4.5 billion into its core venture capital funds, focusing on seed to growth-stage investments, USD 1.5 billion towards its "creation strategy" to form new companies, and USD 2 billion into separately managed accounts.

This capital raise aligns with CEO and Managing Partner Hemant Taneja's vision to "turbocharge" investments across AI, defense, climate, energy, industrials, healthcare, and fintech.

Highlighting a diversified approach, General Catalyst recently merged with Indian venture firm Venture Highway to broaden its footprint in India and partnered with European early-stage fund La Famiglia in 2023, cementing its global reach.

The firm's strategy has expanded beyond traditional tech and fintech investments in companies like Airbnb and Stripe.

In January, General Catalyst launched Health Assurance Transformation Corporation (HATCo), through which it acquired Summa Health, a nonprofit US-based healthcare system. This shift marks the firm's deeper focus on healthcare, with a notable USD 10 million investment in India's senior living platform, Primus Life.

"For years, I've stated that the traditional VC model does not best position founders to transform industries," Taneja said in a statement.

The firm is also looking to "transcend the traditional definition of venture capital" and adds that its customer value strategy helps founders accelerate their scale without access to additional growth capital.
