News and Trends

Facebook Admits That It Allowed Netflix and Spotify to Access Your Private Messages
Facebook

Facebook Admits That It Allowed Netflix and Spotify to Access Your Private Messages

The news came in response to a bombshell 'New York Times' report that detailed how numerous companies had undisclosed access to user data.
Shona Ghosh | 3 min read
What Took So Long? New York Has Many Reasons to Legalize Cannabis

What Took So Long? New York Has Many Reasons to Legalize Cannabis

Marijuana prohibition has created or compounded many social problems that legalization can help solve.
Scott McGovern | 7 min read
Richard Branson Says the 9-5 Workday Grind Is About to Die. Here's Why.
Work-Life Balance

Richard Branson Says the 9-5 Workday Grind Is About to Die. Here's Why.

The Virgin Group founder urges businesses to implement flexible work practices to get the most from their employees.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
US Cannabis Leaders are Carefully Watching the Looming Canadian Wave

US Cannabis Leaders are Carefully Watching the Looming Canadian Wave

Canadian cannabis companies are well funded and clearly developing a long term export strategy.
Jamie Warm | 4 min read
Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal
Freelancers

Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal

Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
Brent Messenger | 5 min read
Joe Kennedy Calls Current U.S. Marijuana Policy Dysfuntional

Joe Kennedy Calls Current U.S. Marijuana Policy Dysfuntional

His voice adds to a growing number of high-profile politicians who support federal legalization.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Rocket Launches Stalled, Carlton Sues 'Fortnite', and Prosecco Tops Champagne (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Rocket Launches Stalled, Carlton Sues 'Fortnite', and Prosecco Tops Champagne (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'
fortnite

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Cannabis Legalization and the Quest for Social and Economic Justice

Cannabis Legalization and the Quest for Social and Economic Justice

Decades of gross racial disparities in marijuana arrests is now giving way to equally gross racial disparities in who profits from the legal marijuana trade.
Jeff Siegel | 7 min read
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares Full Legalization Is a Priority for 2019

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares Full Legalization Is a Priority for 2019

Cuomo, long a marijuana opponent, said the facts about marijuana "have changed."
Peter Page | 4 min read
