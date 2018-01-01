News and Trends
Hemp Hemp Hooray! U.S. Legalizes Hemp
In an historic day for the cannabis business, President Trump signed into law a bill that makes hemp federally legal.
More From This Topic
Facebook Admits That It Allowed Netflix and Spotify to Access Your Private Messages
The news came in response to a bombshell 'New York Times' report that detailed how numerous companies had undisclosed access to user data.
What Took So Long? New York Has Many Reasons to Legalize Cannabis
Marijuana prohibition has created or compounded many social problems that legalization can help solve.
Work-Life Balance
Richard Branson Says the 9-5 Workday Grind Is About to Die. Here's Why.
The Virgin Group founder urges businesses to implement flexible work practices to get the most from their employees.
US Cannabis Leaders are Carefully Watching the Looming Canadian Wave
Canadian cannabis companies are well funded and clearly developing a long term export strategy.
Freelancers
Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal
Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
Joe Kennedy Calls Current U.S. Marijuana Policy Dysfuntional
His voice adds to a growing number of high-profile politicians who support federal legalization.
3 Things To Know
Rocket Launches Stalled, Carlton Sues 'Fortnite', and Prosecco Tops Champagne (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
fortnite
Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'
It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
Cannabis Legalization and the Quest for Social and Economic Justice
Decades of gross racial disparities in marijuana arrests is now giving way to equally gross racial disparities in who profits from the legal marijuana trade.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares Full Legalization Is a Priority for 2019
Cuomo, long a marijuana opponent, said the facts about marijuana "have changed."