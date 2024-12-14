This week witnessed significant investments in innovative startups across diverse sectors, underscoring the resilience and growth potential of these ventures.

Rebel Foods: Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods is the world's largest cloud kitchen chain, operating over 450 kitchens across India, the MENA region, Indonesia, and the UK. Its diverse portfolio includes Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, The Good Bowl, and Wendy's. By leveraging technology and innovation, Rebel Foods delivers high-quality meals, redefining the dining experience globally.

Funding Amount: USD 210 Million

Investors: Temasek, Evolvence

CarDekho SEA: CarDekho Group's Southeast Asia business unit, CarDekho SEA, founded in 2020 and based in Singapore, operates in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. It entered the SEA market in 2021 by acquiring Carmudi from Rocket Internet. Led by Umang Kumar, it offers used car financing, dealer funding, and vehicle classifieds through brands like OTO Indonesia and Carmudi Philippines. Holding a 3% market share in Indonesia's auto finance sector, it partners with over 40 financiers regionally.

Funding Amount: USD 60 Million

Investors: Navis Capital Partners, Dragon Fund

Haber: Founded in 2017 by Vipin Raghavan, Priya Venkat, and Arjunan PN, Haber specialises in AI-powered industrial robots for automating factory tasks like sample collection and analysis. Its solutions optimise chemical, energy, and water usage across sectors such as food and beverages, agriculture, and oil and gas, driving efficiency and sustainability in labor-intensive industries.

Funding Amount: USD 44 Million

Investors: Creaegis, BEENEXT, Accel

Wooden Street: Founded in 2015, Jaipur-based Wooden Street specialises in customised furniture, operating through a company-owned, company-operated (COCO) model. Led by Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat, Dinesh Pratap Singh, and Vikas Baheti, it boasts 102 experience stores, 20 warehouses, and a 15 lakh sq ft manufacturing facility, delivering personalised home decor solutions with a strong online and offline presence.

Funding Amount: USD 43 Million

Investors: Premji Invest

SolarSquare: Mumbai-based SolarSquare, founded by Neeraj Jain and Nikhil Nahar, provides end-to-end rooftop solar solutions for homes, societies, and businesses. Offering design, installation, permits, financing, and maintenance, the company recently enhanced its expertise by acquiring PV Diagnostics, a utility-scale solar power specialist, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

Funding Amount: USD 40 Million

Investors: Lightspeed, Lightrock, Elevation Capital, Lowercarbon by Chris Sacca, Rainmatter by Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, Gruhas Proptech

Pixxel: Pixxel, a Bengaluru and California-based space data startup founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, is revolutionising Earth observation through hyperspectral imaging. Its constellation of satellites, offering 5-meter spatial resolution across 250+ spectral bands, delivers unmatched insights.

With applications in agriculture, climate monitoring, mining, and urban planning, Pixxel's technology helps detect and predict global phenomena, addressing challenges like climate change and resource depletion. Unlike conventional imaging, hyperspectral technology divides light into hundreds of spectral bands, revealing hidden details. By enabling 24-hour global coverage, Pixxel aims to provide critical intelligence for sustainable development and a resilient future.

Funding Amount: USD 24 Million

Investors: M&G Catalyst, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Radical Ventures, Lightspeed

