Rebel Foods Secures USD 210 Mn in Series G Funding Led by Temasek The newly acquired funds will be used to expand Rebel Foods' global footprint, enhance its brand portfolio, and strengthen its omnichannel platform.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Kallol Banerjee and Jaydeep Barman, Co-founders, Rebel Foods

Foodtech major Rebel Foods has announced the raising of USD 210 million in its Series G funding round, which includes primary and secondary share sales. The round was led by Temasek, with participation from existing investor Evolvence.

The funding also facilitated exits for some investors, though their identities were undisclosed. Rebel Foods counts Qatar Investment Authority, Peak XV, Lightbox, Evolvence India, and Coatue among its notable backers.

This equity raise comes after a three-year gap, during which the Mumbai-based company relied on debt funding, securing nearly USD 50 million across five tranches in the past two years.

The newly acquired funds will be used to expand Rebel Foods' global footprint, enhance its brand portfolio, and strengthen its omnichannel platform.

Jaydeep Barman, Co-founder and CEO of Rebel Foods, remarked, "This funding reinforces our vision to strengthen our platform, enhance our brand portfolio, scale our omnichannel presence, and drive operational excellence globally."

Founded in 2011 by Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods is known for its portfolio of brands, including Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, The Good Bowl, and Wendy's. The company operates over 450 cloud kitchens in India and across international markets, including the MENA region, Indonesia, and the UK.

Rebel Foods has shown strong financial performance, with its FY24 revenue rising 19% to INR 1,420 crore from INR 1,195 crore the previous year. It also reduced losses by 42%, narrowing them to INR 378 crore compared to INR 656 crore in FY23.

Two weeks ago, the Competition Commission of India approved an investment in Rebel Foods by Temasek's subsidiary, Jongsong Investments Pte. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

As Rebel Foods prepares for a potential public listing within the next 12–18 months, it continues to compete with players like Curefoods, EatClub, and Biryani By Kilo.
