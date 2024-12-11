Accel remains the largest external stakeholder with an 18.1% stake, followed by Creaegis and Elevation.

Industrial robotics company Haber has secured USD 44 million in its Series C funding round, led by Creaegis, BEENEXT, and Accel. The round includes USD 38 million in equity and USD 6 million in debt.

The proceeds will be used to scale operations internationally, with a focus on expanding into the US to meet growing demand for AI-driven industrial automation solutions.

This funding round brings Haber's total funding to over USD 70 million, following its USD 20 million Series B round in November 2021, which was led by Ascent Capital with participation from Accel, Elevation, and BEENEXT. Accel remains the largest external stakeholder with an 18.1% stake, followed by Creaegis and Elevation.

Haber, founded in 2017 by Vipin Raghavan (CEO), Priya Venkat (COO), and Arjunan PN (VP, Technical), specialises in AI-powered industrial robots that automate labor-intensive factory tasks such as sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention. The company's solutions help reduce chemical, energy, and water consumption in sectors like food and beverages, agriculture, and oil and gas.

"Haber has set new benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability in manufacturing," said Priya Venkat. "This success lays the foundation for our next major step—expanding into the Americas, where industrial AI solutions are in high demand. We also plan to extend our reach into other process manufacturing industries."

Haber's clientele includes major players like ITC, Aditya Birla, and Tata Steel. The company's automation services cover chemical dosing applications in industries such as sugar mills, breweries, and mining operations.

Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner at Creaegis, highlighted, "Haber's AI/ML algorithms and process expertise are driving a data revolution in manufacturing. Their solutions enhance process quality, utilization, and waste reduction, making them a leader in industrial automation."

Hero Choudhary, Managing Partner at BEENEXT, added, "Haber's ability to combine profitability with growth has earned immense trust from its customers. We're proud to support their journey as they expand globally."