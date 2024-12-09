The Series B round saw participation from new investors M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners, who joined existing backers, including Google, Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, and others.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Spacetech startup Pixxel, renowned for its cutting-edge hyperspectral imaging satellites, has closed an additional USD 24 million in Series B funding. This fresh investment, led by M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners, brings Pixxel's total Series B round to USD 60 million and its overall funding to an impressive USD 95 million across all rounds.

Existing backers, including Google, Radical Ventures, and Lightspeed, also participated, reflecting robust investor confidence in Pixxel's transformative vision.

The Bengaluru and California-based startup plans to utilise the new funds to fast-track the deployment of its constellation of 18 commercial hyperspectral satellites. These satellites, set to launch in the near future, aim to revolutionise earth observation by providing unprecedented detail through hyperspectral imaging technology.

Pixxel also intends to expand its satellite manufacturing capacity, scale its operations, and enhance its offerings to support diverse applications across industries. Additionally, the funding will fuel growth for Aurora, Pixxel's proprietary AI-driven Earth Observation platform. Aurora delivers actionable insights by processing hyperspectral data, empowering industries and governments to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

"This funding reflects the bold vision we've set out to achieve at Pixxel and echoes the investors' confidence in Pixxel's technological capabilities," said Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel. "It will help us launch more satellites quicker, transforming how humanity understands and acts on the challenges of our time. We look forward to building a business that makes a meaningful impact for generations."

Founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, Pixxel is reshaping the landscape of Earth observation with hyperspectral imaging. Unlike conventional imaging, hyperspectral technology divides light into hundreds of spectral bands, revealing details invisible to traditional methods.

Pixxel's satellites offer unparalleled 5-meter spatial resolution across 250+ spectral bands, making them the world's most advanced in this domain.

Pixxel's technology has applications spanning agriculture, climate monitoring, resource management, mining, environmental protection, energy, and urban planning. The company's goal is to provide critical intelligence for tackling pressing global challenges like climate change, resource depletion, and food security.

Praveg Patil, Head of Asia Pacific – M&G Impact and Private Equity, remarked, "Pixxel's proprietary technology will be transformational for monitoring crop health, addressing climate change, managing resources more effectively, and protecting our environment. This partnership underscores our commitment to Pixxel's growth and broader purpose-led strategy."

Earlier this year, Pixxel unveiled the first set of hyperspectral images from its satellites, capturing intricate details of the land and water features of regions such as the Krishna River Delta (India), Palm Islands (Dubai), Super Pit (Australia), Saloum River Delta (Senegal), Granny Smith Gold Mine (Australia), and Brockman (Australia).

In a landmark achievement, Pixxel secured the largest supplier deal by an Indian company with NASA, solidifying its position as a global leader in space technology.

Linda Guo, Partner at Glade Brook Capital Partners, shared, "We are thrilled to partner with Pixxel as they advance the deployment of their hyperspectral satellite constellation. Awais, Kshitij, and the Pixxel team have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation, and execution. We are confident they will play a pivotal role in driving the growth and adoption of the hyperspectral satellite market."