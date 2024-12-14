Get All Access for $5/mo

Microsoft Compact AI Model Phi-4 Takes on Mathematical Challenges Phi-4 surpasses both similar-sized and larger models in mathematical problem-solving, including high-profile competitors including Gemini Pro 1.5

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pexels

Microsoft has announced Phi-4, a compact AI language model designed to handle complex mathematical reasoning tasks with higher efficiency. At a time when AI development is increasingly focused on creating massive models with billions or trillions of parameters, Phi-4's compact 14-billion-parameter architecture challenges the status quo by prioritizing efficiency and domain-specific performance.

According to Microsoft, Phi-4 surpasses both similar-sized and larger models in mathematical problem-solving, including high-profile competitors including Gemini Pro 1.5. This leap in performance is attributed to advancements in training methodologies, including the use of high-quality synthetic datasets, organic data, and innovative post-training techniques.

"Phi-4 outperforms comparable and larger models on math-related reasoning due to advancements throughout the processes," Microsoft noted in its announcement.

The smaller size of Phi-4 addresses some of the challenges posed by larger AI models, such as high computational costs and energy demands. This design makes it potentially more accessible to organizations with constrained resources, presenting an alternative to larger, more resource-intensive systems.

The model is currently available through Microsoft's Azure AI Foundry under a research license agreement. A wider release on the Hugging Face platform is expected next week, providing broader access to the model.

Microsoft stated that the release of Phi-4 includes safety measures and monitoring tools to mitigate risks and ensure responsible use. The company highlighted that its existing AI models, such as Phi-3.5-mini, are also integrated into consumer-facing products like Windows Copilot+ PCs, emphasizing a careful approach to rolling out AI technologies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

"45% of All Ongoing Hydropower Projects in India are Ours": Patel Engineering

Patel Engineering reported a turnover of INR 4,400 crore in the last fiscal year, with a projected 10 per cent growth for the current year.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Growing a Business

Stop the Errors: Set a Review Process That Works

Mistakes make you look unprofessional and hurt your growth. Fix them today.

By Jenn Steele
Side Hustle

'Hustling Every Day': These Friends Started a Side Hustle With $2,500 Each — It 'Snowballed' to Over $500,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Brand

Paris Emily Nicholson and Saskia Teje Jenkins had a 2020 brainstorm session that led to a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Should I Stay or Should I Go? 8 Key Points to Navigate the Founder's Dilemma

Here are eight key signs that help founders determine whether to persevere or let go.

By Dima Maslennikov
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

RBI's Next Chapter: Can India Embrace Crypto Innovation?

With the appointment of under-the-radar Sanjay Malhotra to replace Das as India's new and 26th central bank governor, crypto players are optimistic about the future

By Paromita Gupta