Dr. Anantha Desikan is EVP and Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer at ICL Group. With his extensive knowledge in specialty minerals and food ingredients industries, Anantha shares his expertise in innovation, commercial management, business development, and sustainability.
Growing a Business
The Secret to Building Corporate-Startup Partnerships That Actually Work
When treated as true collaborations, not just transactions, corporate-startup partnerships can unlock enormous value. Here's how to make them work.