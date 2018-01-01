Trent Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Financial, which has grown to become one of the leading Employee Benefits Consulting firms in Southern California. Over the last several years, Trent’s innovation, diligence, and determined pursuit of excellence have fostered Bryson Financial regional and national success. Capitalizing on his leadership responsibilities, Trent brings an expert knowledge of the insurance and financial industry’s complexities as it pertains to legislative policy. This allows for cutting edge forecasting and unparalleled negotiation skills. Moreover, he has noteworthy skills in recruiting top talent with superior knowledge of the industry. With the help of his executive team, they constantly strive to create protocols that cater to the exclusive needs of each of his clients.