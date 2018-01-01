Trent Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Financial, which has grown to become one of the leading Employee Benefits Consulting firms in Southern California. Over the last several years, Trent’s innovation, diligence, and determined pursuit of excellence have fostered Bryson Financial regional and national success. Capitalizing on his leadership responsibilities, Trent brings an expert knowledge of the insurance and financial industry’s complexities as it pertains to legislative policy. This allows for cutting edge forecasting and unparalleled negotiation skills. Moreover, he has noteworthy skills in recruiting top talent with superior knowledge of the industry. With the help of his executive team, they constantly strive to create protocols that cater to the exclusive needs of each of his clients.
Business
What You Need to Know About Impending New Overtime Regulations
Proactive companies have an opportunity to audit employee pay classifications and prepare for the regulations should they take effect.
Obamacare
What to Expect When You're Expecting...Tax Refunds and Obamacare
If you're one of the millions getting tax credits to help pay health-insurance premiums under Obamacare, you might want to do some tax planning now or you might be in for an unwelcome surprise.
Obamacare
The Quiet Obamacare Change That Could Save Businesses Thousands
Because of a shift in how Obamacare affects laid-off employees, businesses might see some COBRA-related savings.
Growth Strategies
The Obamacare Advantage No One Is Talking About
Small business owners who don't offer health insurance to employees can use the new law to their benefit, even if they are exempt from the Affordable Care Act.